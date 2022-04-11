“Look how they slaughtered my boy”: Bandai Namco launches its new logo

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

In September 2021, Bandai Namco surprised the entertainment industry and fans of its products by unveiling its new logo. This proposal, detached from the traditional yellow and orange logo, was based on a change of concept that would represent a new era for the Japanese company. However, the passing of the months saw an endless number of franchises, games and products still with the image we know, but that has come to an end.

The new era of Bandai Namco has begun

Through a publication on social networks and press releases, Bandai Namco officially launched its new logo, which has already entered into force, so that any product that is under the legal control of the company will carry it in the spaces designated for it. . The version presented last year, in addition to its minimalist style, opted for a pink border, but in the end, the company decided that the border should be red, so what we have now is a logo with a speech bubble type design in a comic or, in this case, a manga.

Bandai Namco’s new logo is inspired by manga

According to the statement (via nintendo life) the new Bandai Namco logo reflects the merger of both companies – putting an end to the division that many of us made to refer to Namco and its legacy – in addition to the fact that, according to the new perspective, it accounts for the strategy to be followed and this is represented a same design: “fun for all in the future – Bandai Namco exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of unique entertaining products and services, we are working to create a brighter future for everyone. The speech bubble also represents Japan’s manga culture that has become so popular everywhere. The logo represents our determination to communicate with fans around the world, connect with them, and create a entertainment by Bandai Namco”.

