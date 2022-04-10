Looting, excesses and despair in Shanghai after confinement due to covid outbreak

China has been in total confinement for several days after an outbreak of covid-19, a situation that forced cities like Shanghai to lock down its more than 25 million inhabitants in phases.

The situation is so alarming that the inhabitants of the city have shown their dissatisfaction with the measures adopted, because despite the fact that the Government had made some promises to assure citizens that the confinement would not be negative, multiple cases have shown that it is not running.

In fact, the cases have not gone down and people are going through difficult times due to the lack of access to hospitals, food, medicine, among other things. For example, patients in need of dialysis have died because hospitals cannot cope and they have not been able to perform the procedure.

Under this panorama, thousands of inhabitants took to the streets enraged. Protests, excesses and looting have been evidenced in the city, while citizens seek to bring some necessary products home.

The images reveal people’s desperation for basic household items.

The situation has caused the desperation of the inhabitants due to the shortage of food due to the lack of couriers to carry out the deliveries. In addition, there is growing uncertainty in the city about when the lockdowns might end.

Faced with discontent, a high-ranking city council official, Ma Chunlei, would have recognized in days past that they were not prepared for such a situation. “Faced with the sharp increase in the number of infected people, our preparations are insufficient,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out that the authorities were reinforcing this detection scheme and the construction of quarantine centers, installation of beds and others, to attend to the emergency. “We humbly accept criticism and do our best to improve,” he said.

The situation even put the National Health Commission (NHC) on alert, which sounded the alarm: they detected almost 25,000 cases of covid-19 in a single day, a gigantic figure compared to the latest reports from the Asian country.

For its part, Shanghai reports more than 21,200 cases. The scenario is alarming. One of the biggest drawbacks of the new confinement is the blow that the economy of that nation will undoubtedly face, which is why the Government had promised that, while people are isolated in their homes, the Chinese district will deliver vegetables, meat and eggs to each of the homes, but as those in isolation exceed 20 million, the delivery system collapsed.

On the other hand, while the residents of Shanghai, who must be temporarily separated from their children if they present the virus, decide their fate, the president of China, Xi Jinping, applauded the ‘zero covid’ policy that managed to get the country afloat during the first start of the pandemic.

“Foreign athletes told us that if a gold medal had to be awarded in the fight against the epidemic, it would be for China,” said the Asian president in the midst of the tribute to the participants, volunteers and athletes of the Winter Olympics.

It should be noted that since March in the country cases have been growing to thousands a day in recent weeks. This is due to the entry of the contagious omicron variant into its territory. These are low contagion figures compared to most countries in the world, especially considering its population, but they test China’s zero covid strategy, one of the few countries to maintain this approach.

*With information from AFP.