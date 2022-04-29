Los Angeles Police did not consider Amber Heard a victim of domestic abuse
Los Angeles United States.
The Los Angeles Police did not consider that actress Amber Heard was a victim of domestic violence when she went to the apartment she shared with the actor. Johnny Depp after a discussion in 2016.
In a new day of litigation between the two actors, the county court of Fairfaix (Virginia, USA) screened a video statement from the agent, Melissa Saenzwho went to the residence upon receiving an emergency call.
“I did not identify her as a victim of domestic violence”, replied the police when asked why they did not activate the domestic violence protocol (a term that is also used in the US for sexist violence).
According to Sáenz, the visit of the authorities to the apartment that the couple shared in downtown Los Angeles lasted less than 20 minutes and occurred on the night of May 21, 2016, a date that Heard had previously said she was hit on by Depp.
After the visit, the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) closed the case because it had not been committed “no crime”, Said the interrogated agent, who added that no photos of the scene were taken.
In the interrogation, which was recorded on March 31, 2021, Heard’s lawyers showed some photos in which the actress came out with a red face and that they supposedly corresponded to that night, but the agent insisted that she did not verify “signs of violence”.
“It is consistent with her crying, her face is flushedSaenz said.
The statement comes a day after Depp ended his four days of oral testimony, in which he argued that “he has never hit a woman” and presented himself as a victim of domestic violence who was attacked by Heard.
Deppwho went to court dressed in a suit and wearing sunglasses, was cheered on several times by the public present in the room, mostly fans of the actorarrivals from places as remote as Australia, according to what they told the local press.
Also present was Heard, whose statement is expected in the coming weeks.
In litigation, Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.
The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.
For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million dollars.
It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: at the trial held in 2020 in London, and that Depp lost, the actress came as a witnesssince the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as “aggressor of women”.