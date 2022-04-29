Los Angeles Police did not consider Amber Heard a victim of domestic abuse

The Los Angeles Police did not consider that actress Amber Heard was a victim of domestic violence when she went to the apartment she shared with the actor. Johnny Depp after a discussion in 2016.

In a new day of litigation between the two actors, the county court of Fairfaix (Virginia, USA) screened a video statement from the agent, Melissa Saenzwho went to the residence upon receiving an emergency call.

“I did not identify her as a victim of domestic violence”, replied the police when asked why they did not activate the domestic violence protocol (a term that is also used in the US for sexist violence).

According to Sáenz, the visit of the authorities to the apartment that the couple shared in downtown Los Angeles lasted less than 20 minutes and occurred on the night of May 21, 2016, a date that Heard had previously said she was hit on by Depp.

After the visit, the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) closed the case because it had not been committed “no crime”, Said the interrogated agent, who added that no photos of the scene were taken.

In the interrogation, which was recorded on March 31, 2021, Heard’s lawyers showed some photos in which the actress came out with a red face and that they supposedly corresponded to that night, but the agent insisted that she did not verify “signs of violence”.