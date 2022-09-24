Losses in agriculture exceed $100 million

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

—

The secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Ramón González Beiró, reported that the estimated damage to the agricultural sector caused by Hurricane Fiona already exceeds $100 million.

At a press conference today, he reiterated that the main damage was to banana, banana, coffee and vegetable crops in the southern area. He acknowledged that there will be no local banana harvest for the Christmas season.

“According to calculations, in the eight regions, the losses exceed $100 million,” said González Beiró at a press conference today.

He added that so far some 2,000 farmers have already made claims to the Farm Insurance Corporation.

“It is an important issue that they continue to request. Yesterday afternoon we had received 2,000 requests and today the agronomists are analyzing the losses,” she said, adding that these requests came by email and that they now expect to start receiving requests by mail.

He assured that they continue to assess the damage to agriculture.

“We have inspectors in the field inspecting the farm and attending to claims. Today, we want to announce several initiatives that we are going to implement as of Monday to address the recovery of the countryside and farmers, and the first is that we have extended the date for requesting regional incentives,” he explained, adding that subsidies will be distributed to farmers.

Among the aid announced by the agency, it reported that they will distribute 600 boxes to create hives and revive the bee population.

“Whenever there is an event, the bees suffer and we lose hives that are important for agricultural production”, he claimed. “We are granting money so that beekeepers can buy everything from sugar to protein to supplement their feed.”