Lost in translation? For an inclusive dialogue on the health system

In recent days, draft articles began to circulate of what could be a bill for structural health reform. At the same time, several associations work on proposals for complementary or alternative articles. The media, political leaders, academics, and system actors take a stand, some more vehemently than others. (Read Is the health system going to be defunded? A guide to understand the confusion)

Although in my opinion it is too early to analyze point by point the unofficial version of a bill that would be presented next year, I would like to contribute some elements to the debate that is in the making. More specifically, I would like to argue that the categories and figures with which, from different shores, we are talking about the health system, its deficiencies and its virtues, are being lost in translation.

On the one hand, there is the posture that highlights the achievements of the system, especially when compared to a past pre-law 100. In this version, the achievements of the system include, among others, the sustained increase in health affiliation until reaching practically universality (99% of the population in 2022), the wide scope of the benefit plan (which incorporates 97% of the health technologies available in the country) and low out-of-pocket spending (16% of total health spending, the lowest in Latin America). All this with very little money (barely 7% of GDP, close to the regional average and well below the OECD average of almost 13%) and with very little money per person ($1,200 per year versus between $4,000 and 5,500 in European countries). Thus presented, the system is a complete success. That yes, with things to improve, among them, the working conditions of human talent, primary health care in many territories and the opportunity of appointments with specialists.

Secondly, there is the position that speaks of the health system as an unmitigated failure. In this version it is unacceptable that the maternal mortality of the subsidized regime is higher than that of the contributory regime; that the maternal mortality ratio in, for example, Riosucio is 8 times that of Bogotá; that in some municipalities children under 5 years of age die of acute respiratory infection or acute diarrheal disease in proportions 100 times greater than those of Bogotá (which has a mortality rate from ARI of 3.65 and from ADD of 0.2 per every 100,000 children under 5 years of age), and that the density of human talent in health per 10,000 people is 6 times lower in Chocó than in Bogotá. All this while 13 EPS were liquidated in three years and guardianships to access health services continue to be the daily bread.

Both visions of the health system are real and the evidence on which they stand is equally rigorous, but they seem irreconcilable, or are simply lost in translation. In my opinion, this happens for three reasons. The first is that the population figures of the system’s achievements, even if they positively impact lives on a daily basis, look cold and abstract next to the image of children under 5 years of age and mothers dying of preventable causes. The second is that, although we all talk about social determinants of health, it seems that we would like the health system to solve social problems that are beyond its scope. The third is that we have an obsession with EPS as if they were the only actors responsible for either the successes or the failures of the last 30 years.

With or without EPS many of the health problems in Colombia would remain intact, as can be seen in the teachers’ health system, which does not have EPS and does not work better than the contributory system. In fact, with or without EPS, it will not change what I consider to be the fundamental challenge of our country in terms of health: the tension between the fundamental and individual right to health and the undeniable budgetary restriction to finance it. This fundamental and individual right, moreover, has come at the expense of more collectivist notions of the right to health with an emphasis on the community.

In practical terms, this means that we want to cover for the entire population all the increasingly expensive technologies available for chronic diseases, the incidence of which grows as the population ages and life expectancy increases. At the same time, we want to offer intercultural and quality primary care throughout the national territory, with special emphasis on territories that are difficult to access and have a dispersed population. Both of these constitute fundamental right to healthboth things are very expensive and both must be financed with a low and finite budget.

Until now, the balance has tilted towards unlimited financing of the former. I agree that the balance needs to be balanced to finance the latter, but I don’t see how this can be achieved without limiting access to certain expensive technologies or increasing the health budget significantly. Eliminating the EPS does not solve this basic problem. Instead of entrenching ourselves in our own data, denying or qualifying those of others, we should give this and other substantive debates in an inclusive, honest and transparent manner.

We should all calm down too. As Jason Shafrin, creator of the portal says Healthcare Economistthere are three universal laws of health systems in the world:

1. No matter how good your healthcare system is, people are going to complain about it.

2. No matter how much money is spent on health, doctors and hospitals will find it insufficient.

3. It will always be considered that the last reform failed.

*Associate Professor of Sociology at the Universidad de los Andes

