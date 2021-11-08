Lots of smartphones on offer on eBay along with a coupon

eBay does not stay to look at the offers of Black Friday in advance of Amazon and offers numerous discounts on technology (and not only) valid for two weeks, until November 21, 2021. In the midst of the many proposals they could not miss Android smartphone in promotion, which can also be purchased by taking advantage of a new one coupon: let’s find out everything.

The best Android offers of the eBay Must-sees (8-21 November 2021)

The offers we are about to discover are available until 23:59 on November 21, 2021 or while stocks last. As anticipated, a new coupon which in many cases saves a additional 10% on the indicated price: it can be used for a maximum discount of 50 euros up to a maximum of two times per user. To use it just type NOV21EDAYS within the dedicated field after adding the product to the cart.

EBay Android smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at 899.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 + at € 849.90

Samsung Galaxy S21 at 695 euros

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G at 679.99 euros

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 – 256 GB for 619.90 euros

Realme GT 5G 12-256 GB for 489.99 euros

OnePlus 8T 12-256 GB for 489.90 euros

Motorola Moto G100 5G at 439.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for 434.99 euros

OPPO Reno6 5G at 395 euros

Motorola Edge 20 5G for 389.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 352 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at 337 euros

Realme GT Master Edition 5G at 319.99 euros

Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G at 309.99 euros

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G at 307 euros

OPPO A94 5G to 255 euros

POCO X3 Pro 6 – 128 GB for € 229.90

Realme 8i at 199.99 euros

OPPO A74 4G at 195.99 euros

Redmi 10 at 189.99 euros

Realme 8 at 189 euros

OPPO A54 5G to 178 euros

Motorola Moto G20 at 135 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02 for 134.99 euros

The one above was just a selection of the best eBay offers regarding the Android smartphone. If you want to discover them all, all you have to do is follow the link below. If, on the other hand, you are looking for other promotional products, you can find the best proposals of the moment divided by category.

Discover all the eBay Unmissable offers (8-21 November)

