Love and Thunder’ the most important Marvel film.

Some time ago, the new movie of the God of Thunder, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, has been announced, which has caused Marvel fans to arouse curiosity about this new film, because in the trailer a Chris Hemsworth is shown a little Different than usual, however, it is one of the most anticipated deliveries by all, because in addition to the return of Natalie Portman as ‘Jane Foster’ after almost 10 years, this film would also be an essential part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since it unites in some way different heroes and villains of the same.

In the trailer a preview of the intergalactic adventures is observed, implying that it is a prequel to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3Well, let’s remember that in this one the God of Asgard is seen when he joins the Guardians and hands over the government of “New Asgard to Valkyrie.

We also have a possible reference to the ‘Moon Knight’mentioned in Greek mythology, since we have Russell’s Zeus within the film, in addition to the Goddess Bastet, who is responsible for the purple heart-shaped herb that gives Black Panther its powers, who could also be key within this, to replace the role of Chadwick Boseman, because with his death the future of ‘The Black Panther’ remained uncertain, and although its director Ryan Coogler, but still does not indicate who will be able to perform this character.

By uniting the different existing mythologies, it is also possible that it ends up explaining to Marvel fans where the mythologies fit. “Heavenly” and the “Eternals” in the story, because in the latter, Kingo refers to the God of Asgar, implying that they already knew each other before.

On the other hand, so far you have that your brother Loki He could have died, but there are still variants wandering around in this theory, so suddenly in this production this issue is clarified a little.

In another order of ideas, in the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ we saw some images where a statue of Utau appeared, better known as “The Watcher”, the character who narrated the stories of ‘What if?‘, the animated series that explores alternate timelines of the multiverse, showing what would happen if some important moments in the Marvel movies were differently. Some of the characters in this series have appeared in the multiverse of Doctor Strange madness, as Live Action.

Likewise, in the last trailer presented for the film, the new villain that Thor will face, known as ‘Gorr: The Butcher of the Gods‘, connecting in this way with ‘Venom‘, as Gorr has a dark sword that is considered a symbiote. Keeping each of the Marvel fans on the lookout, because every detail shown opens the way to curiosity, leaving them eager to finally see this Film that they hope will be released on July 8.