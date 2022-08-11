“loved and admired by his partners”, Messi is “not satisfied”, as noted by Galtier

The Parisian coach sings the praises of the “Pulga”, very prominent and in legs at the start of the season.

Lionel Messi is fine, thank you for him. He’s actually better, after a complicated season in 2021-22, that’s an understatement… In legs since the recovery, in view in preparation, for the Champions Trophy and again against Clermont at the start of the League campaign 1, with in particular an exceptional comeback, the former Barcelona player seems set to shine this season in Rouge et Bleu. One thing is certain: Christophe Galtier has only positive things to say about the 35-year-old Argentine star, if not surprised. “I can’t be. When you have such a record, that you have played so many matches, that you have won so many trophies, that you have been so decisive during a career, it means that you are a very great professional. And he confirms it“, he said this Thursday, at a press conference, two days before the reception of Montpellier.

And the Parisian technician to continue: “Since July 4 (date of the resumption, editor’s note), Leo has done all the sessions, he is smiling, he talks with his partners and represents a source of example for other players. I appreciate every moment of seeing him on the field, of saying hello to him every day because he represents the example to follow in his investment. He won it all! Almost everything… He misses the biggest trophy, the World Cup. But with his club he has won everything, not to mention individual distinctions. But he is not satisfied, far from it. I find him fulfilled. I said (after Clermont) that when Leo smiles, the whole team smiles, and it’s true. In training, it’s the same, he is loved and admired by his partners.Against Nantes, Leo Messi scored a goal. In Clermont, he cracked a double, with an assist as a bonus.

