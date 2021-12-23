Lozano dreams of the big players, the recycled full-back, Spalletti rejects Mertens’ request and the embarrassing white flag

Zero shots on goal. Spezia wins with zero shots on goal. Like we go to war and win without even firing a shot, without even saying ‘look, we want to go to war’. Simply because Napoli waves its white flag even before the enemy arrives, a defeat that arises well before the enemy arrives, which would have arrived regardless of the enemy. At Maradona stars without light, pieces of extinguished fire. “Everyone is the smith of his own defeat And everyone deserves his destiny”. A faded Napoli, not blue but Celestino.

One goal scored in the last three games, that of Elmas at San Siro: Napoli in 180 minutes with Empoli and Spezia did not score and this figure goes beyond bad luck. It is a merciless zero that cries out for vengeance and cannot be ignored. ANDIn September when Politano scored his last (and only) goal from open play, it was October 3 for Lozano, Insigne’s was dated May 16. Napoli’s wings became wax like Icaro’s, they melted when the situation became hot.

Two consecutive appearances. A few crumbs of match for Ghoulam which surprisingly declares “I’ve recovered for some time, now the coach knows he’s fine”. Having a good Faouzi back would be a great deal (and a joy for the heart), but the club can no longer rely on this gamble: in January a defensive side must be taken. That full-back that had to be bought for 1513 days, since the Algerian got hurt with City.

Three days later, stuff to go crazy. Don’t sleep there at night. How it can be everything and the opposite of all this team, after 72 hours, should be studied in some American university. As distant as opposite poles, hunger and thirst, like certain silences that freeze moments that seemed happy. Mood swings that not even Bridget Jones. And when you get on the roller coaster of emotionality, it ends up getting hurt sooner or later.

Four changes compared to the match against Milan. Elmas remains outside, who may not have been at his best, but then enters and in twenty minutes he is better than everyone. The violated grace of the goal is an untouchable principle, which cannot be undermined by the arid logic of turnover. At the moment the Macedonian has an edge and has more balls than many others in taking on certain responsibilities.

Five points ahead of Juve and the direct match to be played in Turin. Napoli have made 11 points recovered in 8 games from Allegri’s team and have put themselves in an uncomfortable situation, like traveling by metro on one foot and knowing that more shocks will come. To waste such an advantage is to disrespect the work you did before, like being on the run in a stage of the Giro d’Italia and stopping at a bar to buy a scratch card. He stopped determining his fate Napoli. Back on board in Turin ca ** o.

Six goals this season, most of all in the history of Napoli. You’re down at home with Spezia, you don’t have any other strikers on the bench and what are you doing? Remove Mertens? No, Ciro don’t take it off. You can’t take it off. There is no point in taking it off. A choice that Spalletti claims after the match: a wrong choice. Because in a team where many struggle to score no one, Dries keep him on the pitch because you know that sooner or later something will come. Better to water a plant that you know will never give you flowers, or to protect one of the prettiest flowers you’ve ever had. In the week in which Mertens had declared ‘I would like to play more’, Spalletti’s seems to be a whim.

Seven meters of door wide open, with infinite possibilities and infinite new horizons. Lozano becomes paralyzed in the face of the lottery of life, takes the crossroads of perdition by doing the worst thing possible. He lets himself be devoured by haste, by responsibilities, by the instability of a thought that has been going wrong for too many weeks. With seven meters of door wide open, someone who aspires to something more than Napoli must put on a blindfold, sing the American anthem like Beyonce at the 2004 Super Bowl, solve a Rubik’s cube in 6 seconds flat, cook a dish starry and then, in the time left, deposit that ball without worries on the bottom of the net. Otherwise no, dear Lozano. You don’t deserve more than Napoli. And Naples does not deserve a striker who misses a goal like that. Wakes up!

Eight points in the last eight and there is one thing that does not come back: time and wasted opportunities. Napoli threw itself a little away, lost that solidity that seemed to be the claim of the new Spalletti cycle and rediscovered itself damned fragile. There is no break with the chronic weaknesses of a group that, when the going gets tough, sometimes stops playing. An eternal return to one’s own incompleteness, without looking in the mirror and really trying to solve the problem. And when you do that ‘It means you want to run away from yourself And I don’t think you run away from yourself even if you are Eddie Merckx ”.

Nine in the first round. With all the regrets of this poisonous tail, let’s try to keep an overview. So many things have happened, crowded together in a tight time frame, that there was a risk of going right off the road. Koulibaly, Osimhen, Fabian, Insigne are not gifts that you can give yourself lightly. It is a bill that you then have to pay. The buoy is rounded at 39 points, the goal must be to improve and overtake the 80 at the end of the championship.

Ten to none. Because in difficulties the margin of error is reduced, everyone is called to give something more. To make intelligent choices, not to be attracted by the temptation to put one’s ego before the common good. And in these two sensational internal slips with Empoli and Spezia everyone made schizophrenic decisions, which are so far from a team that would like to be great but, punctually, finds itself having to deal with the fear to be.