LR Vicenza corsair in Crotone, wins by measure with a goal from Giacomelli

A real salvation challenge that of the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone between the hosts of mister Marino and the LR Vicenza of Cristian Brocchi.

The first portion of the game sees a Vicenza starting strong. A reaction from the hosts was inevitable with some scoring opportunities for Oddei in the 4 ‘and for Estevez in the 21’.

The clearest first-half goal opportunity for the red and white is on Davide Diaw’s feet in the 19th minute who is saved by the Calabrian goalkeeper Festa.

Then a crescendo for Vicenza who have scoring opportunities with Ranocchia and Zonta. The first half ends 0-0.

In the second half Crotone is close to the net with a header from Mulattieri.

Then opportunities for Dalmonte and Calderoni.

Despite a Vicenza at the height of the match, the game changes face with the entry of Stefano Giacomelli who takes over Dalmonte. 2 ‘is enough for Gec and on 19’ he scores but the referee Giua cancels for offside. Two minutes later at 21 ‘great action by Diaw with cavlacata on the right and assist to the number 10 Giacomelli who flat-out ends the net by burning the divesa and the home goalkeeper. And it is 0-1 for the red and white. It is the network that is worth the win. First Ranochia from the limit of the area and then Meggiorini who entered later have the opportunity to close the case, but do not find the mirror of the goal defended by Festa. At 36 ‘Gec kicks just over the crossbar. The match ends with 5 ‘of recovery, am the result does not change and determines the second championship victory for the red and white of Brocchi.

SCOREBOARD – CROTONE-LR VICENZA, 0-1 (0-0)

CROTONE (4-3-3) Party; Nedelcearu (27 ‘st Molina), Canestrelli, Cuomo, Sala (27’ st Giannotti); Estevez, Benali, Donsah (13 ‘st Zanellato); Oddei (37 ‘st Borello), Mulattieri, Kargbo (45’ Maric).

ON THE BENCH: Easter, Saro, Molina, Mondonico, Paz, Rojas, Vulic, Borello, Zanellato, Giannotti, Schirò, Maric. COACH: Marino

L.R.. VICENZA (4-2-3-1) Large; Bruscagin, Brosco, Padella, Calderoni (37 ‘st Sandon); Ranocchia (37 ‘st Taugourdeau), Zonta; Di Pardo (27 ‘st Pontisso), Proia (17’ st Meggiorini), Dalmonte (17 ‘st Giacomelli); Diaw.

ON THE BENCH: Pizzignacco, Bresolin, Ierardi, Paoloni, Sandon, Pontisso, Taugourdeau, Rigoni, Meggiorini, Longo, Giacomelli. COACH: Brocchi

NETWORKS: 21 ‘st Giacomelli

REFEREE: Giua of the Olbia section.

NOTE: Booked: Ranocchia, Oddei, Benali, Zonta. corners: 8-2; Stoppage time: 0 ‘, 5’