Luca Nardi in the final at the Challenger Città di Forlì. Stebe retires “I just want to prepare well, I started after that game, without putting on unnecessary anxieties and pressures”

First career final for the eighteen year old Luca Nardi, Italian tennis talent. The conquest without playing, due to the back injury of Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, who had to give up taking the field in the semifinals, at the Challenger Città di Forlì of TC Villa Carpena (hard indoor), giving the green light to Luca. The eighteen year old from Pesaro (364 Atp) will play his first final of the Challenger Atp circuit tomorrow, Sunday, at 18 against the surprising Indian Mukund Sasikumar, coming from the qualifiers, who in the semifinals beat the Hungarian Zsombor Piros 6-3 7-6 (7-4), Davis Cup player. For Sasikumar, n.414 in the world, the one with Piros was the sixth consecutive victory in Forlì, starting from which, confirming a magical week of the Asian tennis player, 24 years old and in the past also in the top 230 Atp, who also like Nardi has never won an ATP Challenger tournament in his career.

“I am sorry for Stebe, he is a valuable player and I had prepared myself as best I could to face him – said Luca Nardi -, knowing that it would be a difficult match. In any case, I go forward with confidence, meeting after meeting, both in this tournament in Forlì and also for the 2022 that has just begun. I aim to improve my game, my experience, my mental stability; the ranking always comes after and I’m in no hurry. I just want to prepare well, playing after that match, without putting on unnecessary anxieties and pressures “.

Previously ready to go and Marco Bortolotti, in the first week of tournaments in 2022, immediately returned to victory in his beloved doubles specialty. The thirty-year-old from Reggio Emilia won the Challenger ATP Città di Forlì tournament, paired with the Indian specialist, the 27-year-old Arjun Kadhe (215 in the world), eighth player from his country. They beat the Belgian Geerts and the American Ristchard 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in the final for the title, at the end of a good convincing performance, without flaws and in1he15 ‘of play. Bortolotti, n.195 Atp in doubles, improved the final in Forlì in 2021, thus winning the third challenger in two seasons, also in Italy (Barletta, Torre del Greco in 2021 and today Forlì). Thus the blue climb to important positions in the ATP doubles ranking restarts, with the aim of improving its best ranking, approaching the world top 100 and being able to compete in ATP Tour and Grand Slam tournaments.

City of Forlì – Italian time: 18:00 (local time: 6:00 pm)

1. [Q] Mukund Sasikumar vs Luca Nardi