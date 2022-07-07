LUCÍA DÍEZ reveals the secrets of ‘The Longest Night’

With a magnet for period projects, and after participating in series such as ‘Velvet’ in 2018 or ‘El Cid’ in 2020, Lucía Diez presents us in the Exlímite room the theatrical production ‘Die Erbe’.

Meanwhile, to liven up your wait, your self-demand, perseverance and passion for the job, The Madrilenian tells us about her most special project to date: “The Longest Night”, the new Spanish Netflix series that we can enjoy this July 8.

Tell us Lucía, how did you discover your passion for acting? Is it something you always wanted to do?

I discovered it in England, when I was 12 years old. I went to a boarding school and drama classes were compulsory. I absolutely fell in love. When I returned to Madrid, I decided to continue with it.

Since I was little I have wanted to be a thousand things, so it was not something very obvious to him: –“Mom, I want to be an actress”-. Little by little I was taking classes and the theater was changing my life. It started to become a priority for me, a way of life and to this day.

Although it was not clear to you from the beginning, you started very young in the world of acting. What is it like growing up surrounded by scripts?

It is fun. Theater changed my life completely, from reading the plays to the characters I’ve been able to play so far. It’s hilarious to be able to get into the shoes of different characters and see life from their point of view.

Who are your greatest references?

My mother and my world literature teacher gave me an incredible passion. Thanks to them I was able to read and delve into plays and fall in love with this world. As references I greatly admire Nathalie Poza, Bárbara Lennie, Iria Del Rio, Macarena García, Ana Wagner, Patricia López, Marion Cotillard, Gena Rowlands, Lea Seydoux…

What is your favorite part of being an actress?

I have always made a lot of reference to uncertainty in my life. In the end, it is true that we are surrounded by it and there are times when I say: “ho, damn uncertainty”, but I think that deep down it is what keeps me alive. That it surprises me and that there is nothing clear, places me in a place that makes me feel alive.

After participating in different productions such as ‘El Cid’, ‘Velvet’, or ‘La Otra Mirada’, in which genre do you feel most comfortable?

Well, what is clear is that I have something with period projects, it must be that I have that face or energy! I love the time, all the fieldwork, learning history… Since I was little I have loved and am very motivated to be in projects that involve moving you and doing a little deeper work at the level of history and circumstances.

How has it been sharing a scene with a cast like ‘Velvet’?

I was nervous, but in the end I had a great time because it was the first thing I did at an audiovisual level. It’s also very cool to see how young energies mix, like that of Fernando Guallar and Paula Usero. It was the first thing we did and we were there like little sponges, along with actors and actresses who have been with us all our lives and who we have been following since we were little. It is an interesting tandem.

Finally, tomorrow “The Longest Night” premieres on Netflix. How are you living the moments before the premiere?

I am that I do not fit in me. It has been one of the most special projects I have been on. The work dynamic there was fun, light and in the team it was obvious that everyone was working together. I can’t wait for people to enjoy the way we enjoy doing it. It was all so so so crazy and so so so much fun…

Can you tell us something about Nuria?

Nuria is quite a character punk, has a very defined personality and a lot of character. She is a peculiar girl, as is the way she relates and reacts to whatever she comes up with.

We do not forget that you are currently working on the theatrical production Die Erbe (The Invisible Heritage), which opens this fall to cheer us up when we go back to school. Tell us a little bit about its plot.

The initial idea for this work arose from that of three sisters who meet five years after the death of their mother to empty the closet, because the house is being sold. We talk about family relationships, grief… all with a lot of humor, a lot of drama, music, love, heartbreak and life!

How would you define your character in three words?

Chaotic, spontaneous and aggressive.

The mind is a box of memories… what do you take away from each character you play?

The gift of being able to understand them and understand why they are where they are, living as they live, acting as they act. It helps me extrapolate that to my life and to be able to understand myself and the people I love.

We know it’s difficult, but is there a particular character that has struck you particularly deep?

Cecile de Volange in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ was my first character and the most beautiful experience I’ve had on a professional level so far, I think.

Who would you like to play in the future?

Send me Bovary in theater is my dream.

If the entire world culture died, which five characters would you resurrect?

Anne Frank, Joan of Arc, Juliet, May (Shepard’s ‘Crazy Love’) and Antigone.

What would you tell your past self?

Take care of self-demand.

Even the most workaholics need a moment of peace and disconnection, where could we find Lucía who is not in front of a camera?

I am absolutely nomadic, you can find me traveling to the other side of the world, going to see my grandmother in Molar, to the beach with my friends, cooking, walking with my cat… I am a restless ass and I am upstairs all the time to down!

We are sure that your future will be as bright as your journey. How do you see yourself in 5 years?

I would love to go abroad to do theater in London or cinema in France… I don’t know if in five years, but I know that in a while I would like to open borders at the work level.

Can you give us some advice for all the actors and actresses who don’t know how to start in the sector?

I would tell them that the passion for work and for the trade is wonderful, but sometimes the noise makes us forget to live. Many times I have forgotten and I have only focused on work for self-demand… so the best advice is not to forget the other percentages and live, that in the end what we take to the grave are the affections. oh! And that they read and go to the theater (laughs).

Text: Sara Bosch @sarebosch

Photography: Raul Bateman @raulbateman

Make-up: white ten