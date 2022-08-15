Luis Campos admonishes Neymar and Mbappé!

In the case of the penaltygate which rots the atmosphere at PSG, Luis Campos would have admonished Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, according to the daily Le Parisien.

PSG: Luis Campos in boss size against Neymar and Mbappé

Contrary to appearances, there are many officials at PSG. Neither Neymar nor Kylian Mbappé do what they want at the capital club. Luis Campos, head of the sports sector at Paris Saint-Germain, showed the two Parisian stars his ability to put the kibosh on what is wrong with the team.

Sunday evening, during the PSG-Montpellier match crowned by the broad 5-2 success of the PSG players, some uncorporate behavior was observed within the team of coach Christophe Galtier. Blame it on a penalty shot and missed by Kylian Mbappé while Neymar Jr, a specialist in the field, seemed the best suited for the exercise.

The Brazilian will wait until the 43rd minute of the match to convert the second penalty obtained by Paris Saint-Germain to score his first goal of the evening. He also scored a second in the 51st minute, ahead of the man of the match. Kylian Mbappé was sulking at the end of the meeting, which alerted the media to the apparent discomfort between him and Neymar.

Neymar’s discord like

If Kylian Mbappé’s sulks spoiled the party a bit, Neymar didn’t help either with his contentious like of a post on social networks. Indeed, a group of Portuguese supporters of the Brazilian player of Paris SG did not appreciate the choices of Christophe Galtier. They did not appreciate the fact that the French striker was named first penalty taker ahead of Neymar Jr, a specialist in exercise, including when he played at FC Barcelona.

This message pleading in flavor and very critical of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar liked it, which did not fail to set fire to the powder. Spending crazy sums on the acquisition of important players and seeing them gut themselves on trifles other than what defines them at Paris Saint-Germain was not acceptable for Luis Campos.

PSG: Luis Campos reframes Neymar and Mbappé well

The sporting director of PSG, Luis Campos, did not let these quarrels pass which could rot the locker room of coach Christophe Galtier. According to the daily Le Parisien, on its website, the Portuguese leader would have summoned the two players to exchange with them on their news of the moment.

According to journalist Dominique Sévérac, Luis Campos, sports adviser to Paris SG, brought the two stars together the day after the PSG-Montpellier match (5-2) to discuss the incident which opposed them on the second penalty of the match. of the 2nd day of the French Championship.

The Portuguese passed by As Monaco and Lille OSC would have spoken to his players so that they show a better behavior during the next matches to come. Also according to this source, the problem between the two attackers “seems closed”.

Towards a better tomorrow at Paris Saint-Germain?

The meeting would have been held in the presence of Christophe Galtier, the coach of the Rouge et Bleu the day after the PSG-Montpellier match. It must be said that it sometimes takes three times nothing to destroy a team. If the egos of each other are not well mastered by the Parisian leaders, they could compromise the good season which is announced with many beautiful promises.

Unlike previous years, Neymar is having an excellent start to the season. The Brazilian avoided the outbursts that punctuated his summers as shown each time by his overweight in preseason. Lionel Messi’s accomplice is in good shape thanks to the top sportsman’s hygiene he maintained during the holidays.

With a Kylian Mbappé still equal to himself in terms of performance, the top management of Paris SG hoped for the return to the top level of the former Blaugrana to face the dream season they have been waiting for since the start of the QSI project. It was therefore not the right time for the two determining players of the team to oppose each other in view of the negative consequences which could divide the club from the Parc des Princes into two clans.

Now that Luis Campos has reframed the two most expensive players in the transfer market, there is no doubt that they will come to their senses to work in a good mood, even if Marco Verratti said after the match how happy he was when Kylian Mbappé is unhappy .

For the Italian midfielder, the Parisian attacking player showed even more willingness to make the decision when upset. According to him, this is a sign of the importance he attaches to the project of the rival team of Olympique de Marseille (OM).