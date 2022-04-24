Luis Díaz surpasses Cristiano’s record: the peasant continues to stand out in English football | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz is going through a great sporting moment and his season at Liverpool is the reason for constant praise and recognition. Not only Jurgen Klopp, his teammates and the Anfield fans are disappointed with the talent of the farmer. The numbers back him up and he is already dethroning great figures in English football.

While everything is resolved for the ‘Reds’, their attackers stand out in important classifications and one of them is that of the forwards with the best performance. Four, including ‘Lucho’, appear in the Top 5. The Colombian even surpasses Foden, Mahrez and CR7, among others. The Colombian who has already won his first title is going for more and can still fight in the Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League.

This week he was the protagonist in the 4-0 against Manchester United, scoring the first goal and assisting Mané. Simply intractable.

Díaz is part of an important classification that was presented by the football observatory, CIES. There, they took stock of the last three months, that is, since Díaz signed with Liverpool. His record is impressive, anyone would think that he has been there for several seasons, and has barely played three months.

Top 10 best performing attackers

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 86.6 points

2. Diogo Jota (Liverpool): 86.5 points

3. Sadio Mané (Liverpool): 85.1 points

4. Luis Diaz (Liverpool): 84.8 points

5. Phil Foden (Manchester City): 83.3 points

6. Riyadh Mahrez (Liverpool): 83.1 points

7. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool): 82.8 points

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 82.8 points

9. Jack Grealish (Manchester City): 82.7 points

10. Timo Werner (Chelsea): 81.9 points