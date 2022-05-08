Luis Díaz TODAY: Salah does not want it – Chance to score and he ignored it

Liverpool gave ground in the fight for the title of the Premier League when drawing this Saturday, May 7, 1-1 with Tottenham as a local in a match on date 36.

With this result, the ‘reds’, who were about to Manchester Cityreached 83 units, but the ‘citizens’ will have to play this Sunday against Newcastle, so they could take a three point lead.

During the meeting this Saturday, Liverpool He was in trouble since he went down on the scoreboard and thanks to the Colombian Luis Fernando Diaz achieved equality. However, in the fans’ minds there were actions in which the strikers could have shared the ball to score, but they didn’t and wasted important opportunities.

the egyptian Mohammed Salah was a great protagonist in this aspect, since it did not enable Diaz on two occasions that probably would have ended in a goal for Anfield.

The first was recorded in the first half, Salah made a quick diagonal until he reached the center of the area where he finished off, despite having the mark of opposing defenses. On this occasion, Luis Díaz was better positioned and profiled to finish off from the right, but he was not enabled.

The second was in the second half with the score still 0-1 in favor of Tottenham. Salah made a diagonal again until he was outlining himself to shoot with his left boot, but the ball hit an opponent again. On this occasion, Luis Díaz was again in a better position, but he was ignored.