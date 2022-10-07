Luis Suarez opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar

Nacional striker Luis Suarez has recalled his great friendship with his former FC Barcelona teammates and current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Suarez, 35, formed a deadly attacking trio with his fellow South Americans at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. Arrived from Liverpool for a fee of £75million, the Uruguayan became the Blaugrana’s third-highest goalscorer with 198 goals in 283 matches.

Playing alongside Messi and Neymar, Suarez helped the Catalan giants lift nine trophies in three years, including a prestigious treble in the 2014-15 season. He built a strong bond with the PSG forwards, who supported him on and off the pitch at Barcelona.

Speaking to ESPN Uruguay, Suarez shed light on his relationship with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and revealed how their friendship grew out of sincerity in 2014. He said:

“Leo is a friend and a special friend because of what he means to my career. And I think we help each other. When I arrived in Barcelona, ​​I told him that I came to win, not to take someone’s place. He understood that what I was telling him was sincere, and the relationship grew. »

Praising Messi and Neymar, he added:

“What makes this stage happy is the happiness the three of us had for a goal scored by one of the other two and the humility there was when it came to sharing things. »

He pursues :

“They won me a Golden Boot. Leo let me take penalties for me to win the prize, or for example, both reached the goal and always looked for where I was. I appreciate that very much. There was no ego from any of us, the three of us were content and happy, and the rest of the team raced for us because they realized that. . »

Suarez won the Pichichi Trophy in the 2015-16 season by scoring 40 goals in 35 La Liga appearances. In total, he recorded 83 goal contributions in 53 games during the aforementioned campaign for FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Messi and Neymar are both in great shape for PSG. While the Argentine has bagged eight goals and as many assists in 13 games, the Brazilian has contributed 11 goals and nine assists in the same number of games.

PSG will face Stade de Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday, October 8.

