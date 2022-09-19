LUMA assures that it has restored the electrical service to 100,000 clients after the passage of Fiona

the consortium LUMA Energy assured this morning, Monday, that it has restored the electricity service to 100,000 of its customers after the passage of the hurricane fiona by Puerto Rico, and that caused a general blackout.

The subscribers that would already have light are in the municipalities of Toa Alta, Toa Baja, the metropolitan area of ​​San Juan, Bayamón and Corozal.

According to the portal of the company that manages the transmission and distribution system of the country’s electrical system, some 1,017,927 subscribers continue without service. The figure represents 69.33% of the 1,468,223 total clients.

The hurricane caused during the afternoon of yesterday, Sunday, a general blackout that left some 1.5 million subscribers without electricity, confirmed to The new day the executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Joshua Columbus.

“The (transmission) lines went out (of service) and the entire system was shut down”Colón explained, referring to the 115,000 and 230,000 volt lines that draw electricity from the generating plants.

These lines can go out of service as a result of rain or contact with vegetation due to wind, among other reasons.

In addition, he explained that, since there are no transmission lines available, the plants are turned off to protect themselves. In other words, the blackout is not due to a lack of generation.

According to Colón, when the blackout occurred, the energy demand was barely 500 megawatts, indicating that “many customers were already out” of service.

LUMA announced yesterday, in the midst of the emergency, that “due to the magnitude and scope of the blackout, as well as the effects of Hurricane Fiona, Total restoration of electrical service could take several days..

However, the company specified this Monday that it already has its brigades on the street to achieve the recovery of the system.

“We want to inform our clients that the LUMA brigades have been responding to the interruption of service that the entire island faces as a result of Hurricane Fiona”he indicated.

last night, the EEE reported that it had managed to synchronize units 1-1 and 2-1 of Central Palo Seco in Toa Baja, as well as units 5 and 6 of Central San Juan. Power generation was 95 megawatts, when over 2,500 megawatts are needed in the country to sustain the service.

The Governor’s Wish Peter Pierluisi is that most Puerto Ricans have electricity service in a matter of “days”. However, no official forecast has been established by LUMA on how many days of waiting would be.