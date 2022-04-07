LUMA assures that the electricity service would begin to be restored in the metro area as of this morning

The electrical energy service could begin to be restored as of this morning, after the general blackout that was reported since last night, the LUMA Energy consortium reported today, Thursday.
In a press release, he reported that “we are waiting for (the unit) San Juan 6 to generate in the system around 6 am, this will start the restoration in the Metropolitan Area.”
In addition, he indicated that three generation units are already operating in Mayagüez, Palo Seco and Cambalache. Since last night, the government and LUMA have anticipated that restoring service would take at least 12 hours. Given this situation, several institutions suspended academic and administrative operations, while there will be no classes in the schools of the Department of Education or work in the public sector.
For its part, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported this morning, via Twitter, that “the breakdown affected switch 0082. This situation limits the entry of the Ecoelectrica and Costa Sur units. LUMA personnel with the help of PREPA are working on the repairs.”
The fault was recorded in the switchyard at the Costa Sur power plant, in Guayanilla. The incident caused a fire that was extinguished in a short time by personnel from the Fire Department.
“We continue working to restore generation units and high-voltage lines,” assured the LUMA consortium, which manages the country’s electricity transmission and distribution network.
In the update sent at 5:30am today, LUMA stressed that “the exact cause of the interruption is not known at this time.”
Given the size and scope of the outage, power restoration could extend well into Thursday.
Although the monitoring system indicated at that time that half a million subscribers were without service, from the beginning LUMA and the Electric Power Authority have indicated that the blackout affected all of Puerto Rico.
The breakdown was reported, around 8:30 pm, in the switchyard of the Costa Sur power plant, located in Guayanilla (David Villafane Ramos)
The fault left all of Puerto Rico without electricity service, confirmed the president of UTIER, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, as well as the LUMA Energy conglomerate. (David Villafane Ramos)
Jaramillo also published a video of a fire in the Costa Sur area in which the incident with the transmission line occurred. (David Villafane Ramos)
PREPA clarified, on its Twitter account, that restoring service in all the municipalities of Puerto Rico could take about 12 hours. (David Villafane Ramos)
At the moment, both PREPA and LUMA Energy are investigating what caused the incident that caused the general blackout. (David Villafane Ramos)
The photos show sectors of San Juan and Santurce in the dark due to the general blackout. (David Villafane Ramos)
The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was also left without electricity service, where hundreds of passengers wait to board planes or to return home after arriving from a trip. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Fortunately, the airport has security systems, so operations should not be affected. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Bayamón, like the rest of Puerto Rico, is also in the dark due to the blackout. (Xavier Garcia)
Despite the breakdown, the public continues to travel along the filming lanes. (Xavier Garcia)
At the moment, it is unknown how long it will take PREPA and LUMA to restore service. (Xavier Garcia)
View of a sector of Bayamón without electricity service. (Xavier Garcia)
Several businesses in Bayamón kept their doors open by operating with power plants. (Xavier Garcia)
The director of the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), Rey Badillo Plaza, came with his staff to the Costa Sur plant to assist the Fire Department Bureau to put out the fire. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
The Bureau of the Fire Department announced, around 10:00 at night, that they managed to put out the fire registered in a part of the plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
LUMA Energy announced, around 11:00 p.m., that they had begun to restore electrical power service in various sectors of Puerto Rico. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
At the moment, the authorities have not indicated if there were injuries as a result of the fire at the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
Image of a fire truck at the main entrance of the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
The photo shows the area where the fire occurred at the Costa Sur plant. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)
A view of conditions after dark at the Pizza Pirata business in Old San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of the Platica de Santurce during the blackout. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A business in Platica de Santurce on the night of April 6, 2022 during a massive blackout. PHOTO BY: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / GFR Media (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of a dark street in the town of Carolina. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of the traffic on Baldorioty De Castro Avenue during the blackout. PHOTO BY: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / GFR Media (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
A view of De Diego avenue in Santurce.
(Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)