LUMA assures that the electricity service would begin to be restored in the metro area as of this morning

The electrical energy service could begin to be restored as of this morning, after the general blackout that was reported since last night, the LUMA Energy consortium reported today, Thursday.

In a press release, he reported that “we are waiting for (the unit) San Juan 6 to generate in the system around 6 am, this will start the restoration in the Metropolitan Area.”

In addition, he indicated that three generation units are already operating in Mayagüez, Palo Seco and Cambalache. Since last night, the government and LUMA have anticipated that restoring service would take at least 12 hours. Given this situation, several institutions suspended academic and administrative operations, while there will be no classes in the schools of the Department of Education or work in the public sector.

For its part, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported this morning, via Twitter, that “the breakdown affected switch 0082. This situation limits the entry of the Ecoelectrica and Costa Sur units. LUMA personnel with the help of PREPA are working on the repairs.”

The fault was recorded in the switchyard at the Costa Sur power plant, in Guayanilla. The incident caused a fire that was extinguished in a short time by personnel from the Fire Department.

“We continue working to restore generation units and high-voltage lines,” assured the LUMA consortium, which manages the country’s electricity transmission and distribution network.

In the update sent at 5:30am today, LUMA stressed that “the exact cause of the interruption is not known at this time.”

Given the size and scope of the outage, power restoration could extend well into Thursday.

Although the monitoring system indicated at that time that half a million subscribers were without service, from the beginning LUMA and the Electric Power Authority have indicated that the blackout affected all of Puerto Rico.