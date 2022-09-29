LUMA Energy raises the preliminary figure for damage to the transmission and distribution network by Fiona to $2 billion

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

—

LUMA Energy readjusted today, Wednesday, its preliminary estimate of damage to the electricity transmission and distribution network due to Hurricane Fiona and put the figure at $2 billion.which represents twice what was reported yesterday, Tuesday, by the consortium.

Daniel Hernández, director of Renewable Projects of LUMA, indicated that the increase responds to the fact that the consortium has continued to inspect and identify damagesince “in this electrical industry no component is cheap”.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), I said that the preliminary estimate (of damages) was $1 billion, but it is already around $2 billion or a little more, but it is still preliminary,” Hernández told The new day.

“Information (on damage) continues to arrive and is still being collected, but the $2 billion is still an estimated amount”, he added, after stressing that LUMA “will refine all the information” to claim the cost of the repairs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The claim to FEMA would be made under the emergency declaration signed by President Joe Biden.

So far, LUMA has identified damage to 230, 115, and 38 thousand volt transmission lines, flooded substations, and ground poles, transformers, and distribution lines, among others.

“The electrical industry, throughout the world, is very expensive. A large transformer can cost $3 or $4 million. As soon as we have the detailed (damage) information, we will share it”, she stressed.

They will invoice what is consumed

On the other hand, at a time when 21% of LUMA’s clients are still without electricity, Hernández assured that the consortium “will only invoice” the electricity consumed after the emergency as service is restored.

“Customers whose consumption (meter) is read will be billed for what they have used. Customers who are estimated, because an automatic adjustment will be made in the next billing cycle,” he said.

How will that adjustment be calculated? The new day. “I don’t have that information,” Hernandez replied.

Earlier today, the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) reported that it will give a credit equivalent to eight days (September 18 to 25) to its residential and commercial customers for the time they were without water post-Fiona. The cases of those who are still dry will be worked on individually.