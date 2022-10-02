News

LUMA Energy restores electricity service to 91 percent of subscribers

After managing to energize just over 44,500 customers between Friday and Saturday, LUMA Energy reached the goal that it had set tonight, as part of the restoration after Hurricane Fiona, of returning service to 91% of its customers.

To reach that percentage, LUMA restored service to just over 14,500 additional customers. Although the change has not yet been reflected in the Emergency Portal of the Government of Puerto Rico (PREPS), the director of Media and Digital Strategies of LUMA Energy, Hugo Sorrentini, confirmed to The new day that 1,330,858 clients already have the restored service, which represents 91 percent of the 1,468,223 subscribers served by the consortium.

Earlier in the day, LUMA Energy’s noon report published in PREPS estimated that 1,321,567 customers had service, representing 90% of the 1,468,223 subscribers.

Last Sunday, LUMA had projected that by this Friday between 77% and 91% of customers would have the service, but Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated, at the time, that he expected that percentage to be reached by the middle of the week.

For his part, the Engineer Daniel Hernandezspokesperson for LUMA Energy, explained to The new day earlier in the day that, despite not having visibility of the so-called pockets, or groups of customers without service in specific locations, remain attentive to calls from customers who do not have service, while their neighbors do, to attend to situations soon as possible and restore power.

