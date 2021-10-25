News

Luxury, Kim Kardashian West collaborates with Fendi Da Reuters

© Reuters. Kim Kardashian West, TV star and businesswoman, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) – Kim Kardashian West’s clothing brand Skims will partner with Fendi on a new fashion collection.

The new collection will be launched on November 9 and was jointly designed by Kardashian West and British fashion designer Kim Jones, announced Fendi, an Italian fashion house controlled by LVMH.

The move comes in a context that sees the luxury industry trying to grab attention in a crowded media landscape by enlisting celebrities – including rappers and K-pop stars – in an effort to tap into their vast fanbase.

Skims, valued at $ 1.6 billion in April, has become increasingly popular with younger consumers since Kardashian West’s launch in 2019, thanks to the businesswoman and TV star’s huge following on social media.

(Translated in Gdansk by Enrico Sciacovelli, in the editorial office in Milan Sabina Suzzi)

