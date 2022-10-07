Macaulay Culkin dad: his son Dakota, 1 year old, has a very very unlikely hairstyle!

They were both child stars and that’s probably one of the things that explains why they share such a bond. Now parents, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were therefore obliged to pass on to their son Dakota the sense of style and this little spark that makes the difference. The little boy, barely 1 year old, thus made a very remarkable outing on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He accompanied his famous parents during an organized walk in Los Angeles, in Studio City, during which he was able to taste an ice cream Drip N Roll… and reveal to the world her incredible hairstyle: a very, very closely shaved Iroquois crest.

Little Dakota may be getting ready to look the best in Mom and Dad’s wedding photographs. According to information from the magazine Peoplethe pretty diamond that adorns Brenda Song’s fingers would indeed be an engagement ring, and Macaulay Culkin would therefore be about to say “yesto his sublime companion – recently seen in-game The Quarry. The two actors met during the summer of 2017 in Thailand, on the set of the film changeland, by Seth Green. Their story had started so discreetly that they had actually rented a small Parisian apartment for a few months, in order to get to know each other far from the American hustle and bustle.

Brenda Song is “the one” for Macaulay Culkin

Before living this crazy romance, Brenda Song had been in a relationship for 7 years with Trace Cyrus, the half-brother of Miley Cyrus. Macaulay Culkin has, meanwhile, already been married since he married Rachel Miner in 1998 when they were both 17 years old. In love, for many months, with Mila Kunis, the former hero of the saga Mom I missed the plane this time seems to have found a shoe that fits. Asked about this idyll in 2018, the interpreter of Kevin McCallister had in any case assured that Brenda was “the maid” and that it was with her that he wanted to have children. But where is he hiding his crystal ball?