News

Macbeth in Joel Coen’s Monochrome Nightmare

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A noir (in the hall for a limited period at Christmas and in streaming from mid-January) entrusted to interpreters of the caliber of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, with the giants Apple and A24 behind them to anticipate a delicious season of awards. The work about a man who together with his wife plots the murder of the Scottish king takes on an original style.

Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, under the eyes of Coen, are further in the years than most of the past productions and the choice to shoot in black and white manages to touch subplots that enhance horror elements very similar to Dreyer, including the portrait of each of the three witches (Kathryn Hunter creepily introduces herself to Macbeth with two reflections in a pool of water).

“Many English teachers at school start with Macbeth’s work because they say it attracts 14-year-olds. It’s a scary, dense, disturbing text, full of murders, prophecies, chaos and witches, ”explains Frances McDormand. “When I was in junior high I starred in the sleepwalking scene and a couple of parts with witches. I auditioned a couple of times for Macbeth productions but never really pursued it, until I hit the stage at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. With Joel, Lord and Lady Macbeth have become an elderly couple at the end of their ambitions and not at the beginning. I think it’s a great intuition ”. An adaptation that saw Coen collaborate with theater producer Scott Rudin, canceled from the film’s titles after being overwhelmed by allegations of bullying. Although “the real initiator of this adventure, with my husband Joel in the helm, I think it was me,” continues McDormand.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Lady Macbeth’s sleepwalking scene is what led me to choose to be an actress. However, theater is a different medium from cinema, it has its own untranslatable language. The challenges were many ”. Brendan Gleeson has a cameo as the king and Coen imagines a grisly murder scene for him in the foreground. Corey Hawkins is a ferocious Macduff, torn by self-hatred for abandoning his wife and children to the tyrant. Bertie Carvel is Banco; Harry Melling is the young Malcolm, Stephen Root the drunk goalkeeper who throws gags on erectile dysfunction. Coen opted for directing only when he realized that the theatrical drama would remain the heart of the tragedy, instinctively driven by a political-social urgency and from the music of composer Carter Burwell who has nailed the cold-blooded sense of abstraction of the Coen brothers since Blood Simple.

“Joel’s way of conducting the reading sessions among the cast is just that of a theater company,” recalls Denzel Washington. “He made us all sit around the table, the actors took turns and played different parts, swapping them. We have become a real company. This is the food of the soul for an actor: theater that becomes cinema ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
676
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
545
News

Cinema, all films out in October
455
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
398
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
349
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
318
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
314
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
302
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
276
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top