Mackenzie Foy is already 21 years old: this is what the daughter of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen currently looks like

Mackenzie Foy played Renesmee in the Twilight Saga when she was just 11 years old. How does she look today? We leave you the most current photos of her…

thanks to the series Twilight, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen they became one of the movie’s favorite fictional couples. Played by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the stars of twilight they lived an unusual love story —full of wolves, vampires and supernatural elements— that to this day continues to give fans and loyal followers of Stephenie Meyer something to talk about.

It was in 2008 when the saga began and in 2012 when it came to an end with Dawn Part 2film in which Edward and Bella have their first daughter together: Renesmee. Product of the love between a vampire and a human, the firstborn of the Twilight couple also acquires supernatural powers and grows at an accelerated rate in mind and body.

It’s been 10 years since the final part of the saga was released twilightbut what does the actress who played Renesmee look like today?

Mackenzie is already 21 years old: this is what the daughter of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen currently looks like

When Mackenzie Foy she got into Renesmee’s skin she was only 11 years old; She is currently 21 and has participated in different films, such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms , Interstellar, black beauty Y The spellsharing the camera with renowned actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Keira Knightley, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Kate Winslet.

If you lost track of Foy since his performance in the saga Twilight, here we leave you some of his most recent photographs. Check how it currently looks!





