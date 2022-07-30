Madame Web: Tobey Maguire could be the Spider-Man of the movie

After Sony shared the rights to the Spide-Man character with Marvel, the company decided to create its own universe based on the superhero’s antagonists and villains. His first attempt was with the movie Venom – 35%, which despite not being an absolute success, was liked enough by the public to have a sequel. There were many rumors of other projects on the way, and Morbius had already been filmed – 21%, which suffered many delays and ended up being released after Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, when the original plan was the other way around.

After the success he had Spider-Man: No Way Homethe plans of Sony and its universe gained strength, and although Morbius It was a box office failure in its two premieres, the plans hold. The closest projects are the tape Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the protagonist, the third installment of Venom with Tom Hardy and the movie madam web, which is in production, with Dakota Johnson. It is on the set of the latter that someone noticed that the film could be taking place in the world of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

The mystery of this universe that Sony is posing is who is the corresponding Spider-Man. When the trailer first came out Morbius it had some references from the three existing versions of Spider-Man from the movies. To reference Tom Holland’s Spider-Man we had graffiti denouncing him as a murderer, after the events with Mysterio, and the presence of Michael Keaton’s Vulture. But then when you see the graffiti again the suit is the one he used Tobey Maguire. To top it off, the Oscorp company logo is the same one used on Andrew Garfield’s tapes. In the end everything was removed from the final cut, only the cameo of Michael Keaton and it is hinted that there is a Spider-Man, but who he is is not confirmed.

When the movies Andrew Garfield premiered, people weren’t very kind to their version and they ended up canceling the third installment. With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, people revalued Garfield’s performance and got all the love that he didn’t have at the time. Everything seemed to indicate that they could bring the actor to be the Spiderman of this universe, but it seems that Garfield does not want to work with Sony again, leaving the question of who will take the role.

With all the mystery surrounding the Spider-Man of this universe, fans do not stop looking for clues, clues or any reference to discover who it will be. Most likely, neither Sony has any idea what they are going to do, at the moment they are concentrating on the villains and their movies. What does not prevent people from seeing clues everywhere, this time they come from the hand of some images from the set of madam web. In the photo you can see some newspapers and a Twitter user noticed something:

Madame Web’s set. Brave man saves girl from fire.?????? And this movie is set in the 2000’s as well.

Madam Web set. Look at the papers. “Bravest pulls girl from fire.” ??????? And this movie is set in 2000s too 😳 pic.twitter.com/epS3FLjVYM — Silver Sable (@silverxsable) July 28, 2022

The truth is that not many details about the film have been revealed, but it is known that the character is closely related to the spiderverse in the comics. The reference they think they have found here is in the newspaper, where they talk about a brave person who saved a girl from the fire. On the Spider-Man 2 tape – 93% A scene that can be connected occurs, as Peter Parker saves a girl from a fire without using his suit. The reference is too vague to be taken seriously, but in the end these details keep fans interested.

madam web is being filmed at the moment and not much is known about the plot. For now, actresses Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor have joined the cast. In the comics, the character is usually an old woman with clairvoyant powers, but it is clear that the film will tell the life of her character in her youth. The film is scheduled to be released next year.

