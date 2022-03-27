“Magda” launches as a singer and promotes “Yo soy la potra”

With the flirtatiousness that distinguishes her, “Magda” was encouraged to try her luck as a singer and, as she announced on her social networks several days ago, she promotes the single “Yo soy la potra”.

Through its theme, “Magda”, interpreted with a tropical rhythm by comedian Freddo Vega, promotes a message of acceptance that includes ignoring criticism and living fully without giving importance to what they will say.

“MARRRAYOPALTA! I launched myself as a singer! I hope you enjoy my song as much as I do,” she wrote on her Instagram account alongside the hilarious video, which she also shared via Facebook Watch.

The character gained greater notoriety last year due to the criticism made by Senator Joanne Rodríguez Veve regarding her participation in a twelfth-grade activity at the Antonio Luchetti Vocational High School in Arecibo.

“There is no other way to catch him and it is that he is a homosexual man dressed as a woman”, reaction then to this medium regarding Rodríguez Veve’s statement. “There are many comedy characters on our Island, professionals and colleagues that I respect and admire too much and that one day I aspire to be like them, who give life to women’s characters, but they are totally heterosexual and they don’t judge them, they they don’t point them out,” he said.