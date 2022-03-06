Maggie Q and Michael Keaton in a good action thriller

‘La protege’ (The protege, 2021) is a new film of the “indestructible mercenary for hire” genre from the studio behind the successful series ‘John Wick’ and the director of ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), although it ends up turning more to your first cover letter. a thriller that takes its time but is very effective once you get to the heart of your storywhere human relationships weigh a little more than in the Keanu Reeves saga.

Following in the mold of ‘Anna’, ‘Atomic Blonde’ and ‘Ava’, the film continues to exploit the allure of on-screen killers, highly skilled and dangerous women who shine in dynamic action sequences where the enemies are usually men of dubious morals, although the motive for revenge here is less forced and dependent on gender trauma, but rather a template that could be equally valid for a Charles Bronson.

A claim by Maggie Q to return to the focus

Maggie Q plays Anna, a ruthless killer rescued from Vietnam by Moody, played by an underused Samuel L. Jackson, and trained to follow in his footsteps. of heterogeneous bikers led by Robert Patrick.

Anna is not an everyday executioner, but a cat-loving bookstore worker who makes cupcakes and might be a member of the library club of the over-the-top and underrated ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’, but as soon as it all jumps out los aires fits into the betrayed murderess template that unfolds a wave of violence in places around the world.





Maggie Q has just the restraint and vulnerability to play more nuanced than usual aua ruthless action anti-heroine, but her slender body and elastic physicality he fits naturally into such an action-packed role. She has a certain advantage over other female leads in recent movies and could lead to a series like ‘Nikita’ without her acting suffering.

Competent action and steady pace

Plus the rest of the cast also works and Michael Keaton is an interesting and unconventional choice for the character of Rembrandt., the antagonist who often clashes with Anna. The two actors show a refined chemistry by addressing the high sexual tension between them from the beginning, in another move not so typical of the film that is resolved with some absurd humor, a point where its director Martin Campbell is noted.

‘La Protégé’ isn’t too different from those Friday night premieres, but the director of ‘Green Lantern’ makes it stand out, with a competent approach to action, quite bloody at times, and a penchant for combining violence with unusual music. There is a palpable confidence in the lead sequences, with snappy choreography that helps keep the ensemble engaging enough despite the fair magnetism of his narration.





Like his peers, Samuel L. Jackson also does a good job with the script presented to him, but it doesn’t differ much from his other recent minor roles. The scenes with combats and shootings are taken care of and in the end they are the main glue with which the interest is maintained of ‘La protege’, which is presented with a photograph that distances it from the typical video product and concludes in less than two hours, a guarantee of the pedigree of an experienced team that is aimed at a wide audience, without relying solely on the usual infallible baits for the staunchest of the genre.