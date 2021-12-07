Magical itinerary in the footsteps of Mary Poppins

The places that until now we have always observed through a screen are more real and magical than ever because they are the same in which his events, those of ours, unfolded. Mary Poppins. The friend of chimney sweeps and penguins, the one with the bag of carpet, the same one capable of making everyone smile again only with a little sugar.

And with that same bag on one side and the umbrella on the other, and with the nose rigorously turned upwards, we can retrace the symbolic places of what has become a cult of several generations, between reality and fantasy. After all, we have a lot of material for daydreaming. Starting from the books written by the Australian Pamela Lyndon Travers to new or old films.

Those films, first starring the wonderful Julie Andrews and then, again, by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, have made real all those atmospheres that previously belonged above all to our imagination. And then we just have to retrace those places, to relive them adventures of Mary Poppins and the Banks family in London more magical than ever.

Our itinerary begins in the presence oficonic St Paul’s Cathedral, the very one that served as the background to the first and second films. The magical nanny has also dedicated a song to that baroque building, which Mary Poppins holds in her hands englobed in a snow globe.

We will not find, however, the iconic Cherry Tree Lane where the Banks house was located in the film – built ad hoc in the studios – but there are many houses in the heart of London that remember it. If, on the other hand, you want to touch the magical universe that gave birth to a legend, you will have to go to Chelsea at 50 Smith Street, it is here that you can find what was once the home of the author of Mary Poppins’ books.

In this itinerary you cannot miss a vision a 360 degrees of London rooftops. In our case there will not be a chimney sweep to accompany us, but it is possible to let yourself be influenced by the skyline of the city by climbing to the top of the Golden Gallery.

If, on the other hand, you want to delight in a manhunt, and more precisely to the chimney sweep Bert who paints, you can go to the Regent’s Park which inspired the iconic scene of the film. The magic then continues to Southbank Center where you can get on the horse of the Victorian carousel that we saw in the 1964 film. In this case, if you want, it is advisable to close your eyes and let yourself be carried away by the imagination.

The last place to reach, to complete our magical itinerary, takes us directly to the residential and quiet Hampstead area. Here we can find the building that inspired theat the admiral’s house.

Don’t forget to stop by Leicester Square, home to the Odeon, one of the most famous cinemas in the city. Right in front of the building, in fact, there is a statue of the iconic Mary Poppins.