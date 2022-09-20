Major Hurricane Fiona moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands; Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Bermuda – NBC 7 South Florida

MIAMI, Florida – The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the Bermuda Islands after Fiona strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday.

As the system continues its trajectory towards the waters of the Atlantic, it still threatens the Dominican Republic with heavy rains and left more than a million homes without electricity in Puerto Rico.

According to the 5 pm ET bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Fiona was located about 50 miles north of North Caicos Island. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving north-northwest at a speed of 8 mph.

Fiona is expected to continue moving north-northwestward through tonight, followed by a turn to the north on Wednesday. A turn to the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected this Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will gradually move away from the Turks and Caicos Islands tonight and approach Bermuda on Thursday night.

NOTICES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FORCE

The Government of the Dominican Republic has discontinued the Hurricane Watch for the Dominican Republic.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON IS GOING IN THE ATLANTIC

The 2022 hurricane season has been relatively calm, with several weeks without systems and the few that have occurred have not caused major damage.

Hurricane Earl, which reached category 2 in the middle of the Atlantic, caused around 40 deaths in various states of Mexico; Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

Before them, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, saw the formation of storms Alex, Bonnie and Colin.