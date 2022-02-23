Maluma was attacked by Buda, his Doberman dog

Maluma has unconditional love for his dogs and his relationship with them seems ideal. In her Instagram account it is common to see images of her pets, the bathrooms, the games and the dynamics that she has with them. Even two of her dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, two albino Siberian huskies, have their own Instagram account with 149,000 followers.

Although the relationship with his dogs is very good and they are the singer’s favorites, a scare caused the Colombian to be bitten by Buda, a Doberman with whom he has posed in recent photos.

In one of his stories, Maluma appeared with a wound on his forehead and the questions of his fans did not wait. Although he did not give details of the attack, the reggaeton player said that it was an incident caused by a scare.

«The sad reality is that… Buddha bit me, but it was from fright, not aggressiveness. So, there you know, so ‘that they learn », he said.

“The animals are very loyal, but you have to be very careful. However, he didn’t do it in a bad way, nothing happens, I love him as if it hadn’t happened. Be careful that it could happen to anyone, “explained the singer.

Without major problem, Maluma continued with his usual activities, including the search for an artist to sing with him in Medellín, within the framework of his Papi Juancho Tour 2022.

His most recent publication on Instagram, corresponding to February 18, alludes to this call to search for talent. We are looking for the best artist from MEDELLIN to sing with me at the #MedalloEnElMapa concert this April 30 at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium!

On March 10, Maluma will start his Papi Juancho Tour Europe 2022; the first date will be in Paris.

