Man Throws Cash at NJ Mall – NBC New York

Money rain! That was the gift received by shoppers at a New Jersey mall just for Mother’s Day.

Like a movie, visitors to the Freehold Raceway Mall they began to see money falling from “heaven” on Sunday afternoon.

And it is that a generous man began to throw the bills from the second floor of the mall for about a minute in an unusually kind act. I don’t know how much money fell, but it sure was a blessing.

“We were literally in shock for a minute… a lot of people were in shock. Like, wow, this is really happening,” said Sarah Mostafa, who filmed what was happening while standing in line. Starbucks.

Mostafa added that other buyers just went to collect the money apparently for free.

“I just thought it was a good time to capture someone doing something nice for a change,” Mostafa said. “I think it was very, very sweet. She was like, ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ and she started spilling money.”

The man did not say his name or why he was just giving money away. Mostafa said another woman in line, possibly a mall worker, told her that she had done the same thing on other holidays.

Our sister chain NBC New York contacted the mall to see if they had any leads on the man’s identity, but the mall did not immediately respond.