Manchester City immortalizes Sergio Agüero with a statue

Agüero’s reaction to seeing his statue 0:42

(CNN) — Celestial blue waves crashed into the stands of the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City fans bounced, crashing into each other in their delirium.

In Sunderland, Manchester United fans were shocked despite their team’s 1-0 victory, frozen by one of the most dramatic conclusions the English Premier League has ever seen, as their title hopes evaporated.

It was an ending that no Hollywood screenwriter would have imagined believable.

With City trailing 2–1 in the 92nd minute, but needing victory over Queens Park Rangers (QPR) to win their first Premier League title in 44 years, Edin Dzeko equalised.

Then, at minute 93:20 of the last match, a composed Sergio Agüero pushed his way through QPR’s frenzied defense and scored the winning goal and clinching the 2011/12 Premier League. The madness broke out.

Now, 10 years later, Agüero’s goal has been immortalized in the form of a statue in front of the Etihad Stadium.

It is the culmination of a bittersweet season for Agüero, who was forced to retire in December after suffering chest pain during Barcelona’s draw with Alavés (1-1). He was later diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia.

“The truth is that it is something very beautiful for me, seeing myself 10 years ago is very exciting,” Agüero said of the statue, which was presented this Friday as part of a series of events and activities organized by Manchester City to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their remarkable Premier League title.

Illuminated with blue light at night and forged from galvanized steel, the statue was designed and created by renowned sculptor Andy Scott in his Philadelphia studio. It captures the precise moment Agüero took off his shirt and waved it around his head in celebration.

Scott’s sculptures are made of galvanized steel and include structures such as “The Kelpies”, two 30 meter high steel horse heads located near Falkirk, Scotland.

“It has been an honor to work on a project that means so much to Manchester City fans around the world, in celebration of such an important player in the life of this football club,” said Scott.

“I was under no illusions about the importance this had for the club, for the fans and for Sergio himself, and I hope that this statue brings joy and happiness to all who see it.”

Aguero’s statue joins those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva, commemorating the first City team to win the league since 1968.

During his time at Manchester, Agüero scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League games, becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and fourth in Premier League history.

“In those 10 years I was able to win many trophies and I was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world,” said the 33-year-old Argentine.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special,” he added.

Aguero arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer, but only made five appearances for the Spanish club before his premature retirement.

Since winning in 2012, Man City have won the Premier League four more times, including three of the last four championships.

They are currently one step away from a fifth title: three points clear of second-placed Liverpool, with a superior goal difference and just two games to go.