Manchester City – Paris Saint-Germain: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:50

  • 90 ‘

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:47

  • 90 ‘

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47

  • 90 ‘

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:46

  • 90 ‘

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:46

  • 89 ‘

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45

  • 89 ‘

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:45

  • 80 ‘

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.00:34

  • 80 ‘

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).00:34

  • 80 ‘

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.00:34

  • 79 ‘

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.00:32

  • 79 ‘

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).00:32

  • 76 ‘

    Goals! Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.00:30

  • 75 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.23:30

  • 74 ‘

    Failed attempt. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angel Di María.23:28

  • 70 ‘

    Offside. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.22:27

  • 68 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.23:24

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Nuno Mendes because of an injury.22:27

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Idrissa Gueye.22:25

  • 67 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Neymar.23:24

  • 63 ‘

    Goals! Manchester City 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.23:22

  • 61 ‘

    Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.23:21

  • 61 ‘

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Ander Herrera because of an injury.22:19

  • 59 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:20

  • 59 ‘

    Shot rejected. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.23:19

  • 59 ‘

    Shot rejected. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.23:19

  • 57 ‘

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).22:13

  • 57 ‘

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

  • 55 ‘

    Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:12

  • 55 ‘

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).22:12

  • 55 ‘

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12

  • 54 ‘

    Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.22:10

  • 52 ‘

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:09

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).22:09

  • 50 ‘

    Goals! Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.23:13

  • 47 ‘

    Offside. Rodri tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:04

  • Second Half begins Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.00:16

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.21:45

  • 45 ‘

    Failed attempt. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.23:57

  • 44 ‘

    Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.23:56

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:40

  • 40 ‘

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:40

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:41

  • 40 ‘

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39

  • 38 ‘

    Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).21:38

  • 38 ‘

    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

  • 38 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marquinhos.23:54

  • 35 ‘

    Shot rejected. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:52

  • 34 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51

  • 33 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:51

  • 33 ‘

    Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:38

  • 33 ‘

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

  • 29 ‘

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:29

  • 29 ‘

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:29

  • 28 ‘

    Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:46

  • 27 ‘

    Shot saved. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.23:45

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:22

  • 22 ‘

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22

  • 22 ‘

    Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:42

  • 20 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:41

  • 19 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:40

  • 18 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.23:40

  • 18 ‘

    Shot rejected. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.23:40

  • 17 ‘

    Offside. Nuno Mendes tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.21:17

  • 16 ‘

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:16

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).21:16

  • 13 ‘

    Failed attempt. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a headed pass.23:36

  • 9 ‘

    Shot rejected. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.23:33

  • 8 ‘

    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08

  • 8 ‘

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:08

  • 6 ‘

    Offside. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.23:30

  • 6 ‘

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:29

  • 5 ‘

    Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.23:29

  • 5 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodri (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:58

  • 5 ‘

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:04

  • 5 ‘

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).21:06

  • First half begins.00:16

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:00

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Etihad Stadium
    City: Manchester
    Capacity: 55,000 spectators21:00

