Manchester City – Paris Saint-Germain: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50

90 ‘+ 3’ Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:50

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:50

90 ‘+ 3’ Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:50

90 ‘ Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:47

90 ‘ Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47

90 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:46

90 ‘ Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:46

89 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45

89 ‘ Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:45

80 ‘ João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.00:34

80 ‘ Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).00:34

80 ‘ Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.00:34

79 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.00:32

79 ‘ Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).00:32

76 ‘ Goals! Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.00:30

75 ‘ Failed attempt. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.23:30

74 ‘ Failed attempt. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angel Di María.23:28

70 ‘ Offside. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.22:27

68 ‘ Failed attempt. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.23:24

67 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Nuno Mendes because of an injury.22:27

67 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Idrissa Gueye.22:25

67 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Neymar.23:24

63 ‘ Goals! Manchester City 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.23:22

61 ‘ Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.23:21

61 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Ander Herrera because of an injury.22:19

59 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:20

59 ‘ Shot rejected. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.23:19

59 ‘ Shot rejected. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.23:19

57 ‘ Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).22:13

57 ‘ Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

55 ‘ Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:12

55 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).22:12

55 ‘ Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12

54 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.22:10

52 ‘ Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:09

52 ‘ Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).22:09

50 ‘ Goals! Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.23:13

47 ‘ Offside. Rodri tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:04

Second Half begins Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.00:16

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.21:45

45 ‘ Failed attempt. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.23:57

44 ‘ Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.23:56

40 ‘ Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:40

40 ‘ Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:40

40 ‘ Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:41

40 ‘ Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39

38 ‘ Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).21:38

38 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

38 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marquinhos.23:54

35 ‘ Shot rejected. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:52

34 ‘ Shot rejected. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51

33 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:51

33 ‘ Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51

33 ‘ Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:38

33 ‘ Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

29 ‘ Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:29

29 ‘ Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:29

28 ‘ Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:46

27 ‘ Shot saved. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.23:45

22 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:22

22 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22

22 ‘ Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:42

20 ‘ Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:41

19 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:40

18 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.23:40

18 ‘ Shot rejected. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.23:40

17 ‘ Offside. Nuno Mendes tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.21:17

16 ‘ Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:16

16 ‘ Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).21:16

13 ‘ Failed attempt. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a headed pass.23:36

9 ‘ Shot rejected. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.23:33

8 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08

8 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:08

6 ‘ Offside. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.23:30

6 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:29

5 ‘ Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.23:29

5 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodri (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:58

5 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:04

5 ‘ Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).21:06

First half begins.00:16

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:00