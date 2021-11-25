Manchester City – Paris Saint-Germain: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.22:50
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:50
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:50
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:50
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).22:47
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:46
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:46
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).22:45
João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.00:34
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).00:34
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.00:34
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.00:32
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).00:32
Goals! Manchester City 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.00:30
Failed attempt. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.23:30
Failed attempt. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angel Di María.23:28
Offside. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.22:27
Failed attempt. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.23:24
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Nuno Mendes because of an injury.22:27
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Idrissa Gueye.22:25
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Neymar.23:24
Goals! Manchester City 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.23:22
Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.23:21
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Ander Herrera because of an injury.22:19
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:20
Shot rejected. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.23:19
Shot rejected. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.23:19
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).22:13
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13
Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:12
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).22:12
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.22:10
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:09
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).22:09
Goals! Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.23:13
Offside. Rodri tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:04
Second Half begins Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.00:16
First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.21:45
Failed attempt. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.23:57
Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.23:56
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:40
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:40
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:41
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39
Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).21:38
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marquinhos.23:54
Shot rejected. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:52
Shot rejected. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:51
Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.23:51
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:38
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:29
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).21:29
Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:46
Shot saved. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.23:45
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:22
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22
Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.23:42
Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:41
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.23:40
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.23:40
Shot rejected. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.23:40
Offside. Nuno Mendes tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.21:17
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:16
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).21:16
Failed attempt. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a headed pass.23:36
Shot rejected. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.23:33
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:08
Offside. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.23:30
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Keylor Navas.23:29
Shot saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.23:29
Shot rejected. Rodri (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.23:58
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:04
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).21:06
First half begins.00:16
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:00
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
City: Manchester
Capacity: 55,000 spectators21:00