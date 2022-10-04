Manchester United would finally be willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo go!

After remaining on the bench for the entire Red Devils defeat to Manchester City, the Portuguese should finally prevail.

Stuck at Manchester United despite his desire to leave during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his exit voucher this winter. Relegated to a substitute status by Erik ten Hag since the start of the season, the Portuguese did not even get on the game during the Red Devils’ debacle against rival Manchester City on Sunday (6-3). A decision that caused a lot of ink to flow across the Channel.

And according to information from the very serious Telegraph, Manchester United would now be inclined to let go of the fivefold Ballon d’Or during the summer transfer window. The Mancunian management would have reviewed its position following the defeat against Manchester City, which greatly frustrated the Portuguese.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo will still have to find a base. This summer, many big teams refused to pay the Portuguese’s salary demands, who wants to stay in Europe despite interest from Saudi club Al Hilal.