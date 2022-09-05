Måneskin wants to save rock with his catchy riffs

“Look how the singer of Måneskin take merch on television!”, they say –words more, words less– on TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and a couple of stale media, and if you sting you find a clip of Damien David leaning over a table in the Eurovision 2021 broadcast that lasts three seconds. In front of him there are some bottles and in the crouched position the aforementioned does not even reach half of them with his forehead, with which he would have to have an industrial vacuum cleaner for his nose so that the move ends with some illegal narcotic in his body. But 21st-century folks don’t have time for details: The lead singer of the group that had just won the European Song Contest, the same contest that ABBA won in 1974, must have been getting high live. I mean: he’s the frontman of a rock band, and that’s what frontmen of rock bands do, isn’t it?

Anyway: it turns out that French President Emmanuel Macron was looking at everything in his house, he got ugly and sent a couple of messages demanding disqualification (it must not be by chance that his compatriot Barbara Pravi came second) and so the chaos escalated until David deactivated it from –excuse the paradox– a serve taking a drug test that was negative. “I’m sorry. I should have left it. Imagine if no one knew if I took a hit line in front of 80 million people or not. I would have been a fucking legend!”, he laughed later. But now with rolling stoneis serious: “The whole ‘sex, drugs and rock n’ roll’ thing is stupid.”

Idea: put together a playlist on a streaming platform that collects the greatest hits of all the “saviors of rock”, from Nirvana to here. Every so often a colleague feels like the genre is at risk, dying or buried (its killers have also been several: R&B, Britney Spears, reggaeton, trap, rock itself in the form of nu metal), look at the panorama in search of some young gang that dons the superhero costume and proceeds to anoint them as last (almost always) white hopes. Even Mick Jagger fell for that a few months ago: “In rock music you need energy and there haven’t been many new rock singers around,” he said in an interview with Swedish radio, choosing Youngblood and Machine Gun Kelly as exceptions. Before them it was the Strokes, the Arctic Monkeys, the Vine, and so many others, and now it’s Måneskin’s turn: three Italians and one Italian, all charismatic, all beautiful, none older than 23, making riffing and catchy songs like “Zitti e Buoni”, the one that gave them the title in Eurovision.

The issue is that, unlike some of their predecessors, the Måneskin boys, who play at the Palermo Hippodrome on September 11, are not mobilized by tinkering. “We don’t feel like saviors of anything, we try to do what we like and feel represented by that. Of course, if that serves to make this type of music come back or be seen more represented in the mainstream, that’s great, but it’s not something that we pursue”, says bassist Victoria De Angelis. They are not the first to choose non-speech as speech either, but it does not seem minor that they prefer moderation when everything they try comes out, at a time in history in which any NN declares himself a crack before the like of his hundred followers more faithful.

Example: their hypothesis to justify the enormous exposure they achieved with two albums (Il ballo della vita, 2018; Theater of anger: Vol. I2021), one EP (Chosen, 2017) and a handful of singles (the last “If I Can Dream”, from the soundtrack of Elvisthe movie directed by Baz Luhrmann) is not that they fell from the sky, planted a flag and reinvented the wheel, but rather that they satisfied a latent demand that had been neglected. “Many didn’t even know rock before seeing us. There was little rock in the industry in general, so people our age weren’t used to seeing four-person bands on stage, playing real instruments. That was surprising for our fans but luckily they liked it, “says the singer.

The simplest explanation is almost always the one that goes. Record companies, platforms and marketing devices choose the easy bet, iron the taste of one or two entire generations and homogenize the offer. Then a groundbreaking proposal slips through a crack, and that’s how something happens that the older ones don’t even enter their heads: millions of teens and post-adolescents find it novel to see four guys their age on stage making raucous music . “The best thing is that young people who like rock are now motivated to play an instrument. Of everything that has to do with rock and young people, that seems to me to be the best part, ”says guitarist Thomas Raggi, who encourages his peers to do something with him that historically has not gotten along with him. ego rocker: compete with him.

Thus, they go on tour in the United States and end up having breakfast at Chris Martin’s house, with Dakota Johnson making them some eggs and Sean Penn appearing. Or re-recording “I Wanna Be Your Slave” by Theater of anger: Vol. I a duet with Iggy Pop (“crazy!” they all shout together, even the introverted drummer Ethan Torchio, at the mention of the Iguana). Or saying yes to Jared Leto when he asks for a photo to upload to his Instagram.

Any of these milestones works as a certificate of fame, but rather than a frivolous breaking point, they choose to speak of a process, of the work of the week. “We’ve been playing together since we were fifteen years old and since then we’ve been touring practically non-stop. When you’re on tour you see where you are and what you’re doing because when you see the numbers on social networks or streaming platforms you think it’s good, but you don’t fully understand how many people are there. So you go out on tour and you meet people face to face, you realize that they are real people who used their time and money to see you. That is what makes you understand that you are achieving something,” says De Angelis.

There is a harbinger of post-hyperconnection in their way of seeing success, a crack in a youth that sooner rather than later is going to get fed up with running the carrot, is going to turn around and look for reaffirmation in more tangible places. “YouTube streaming numbers and views are not very reliable because it happens that some songs go viral, but not the entire catalog, and then you see that artists that go viral do not play in big places because there is no correspondence with the live. The live music, the sale of tickets is the real feedback that you have, because it is real people spending their money, taking out the car to go see you… there is the real dealDavid says.

The plating of the net does not dazzle them, much less do they drag the old vice of purity, the one that they could have calmly embraced to flag themselves and ensure an identity. On their current tour they play the Who’s “My Generation” and Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” on the side, and no one (them, their audience) sees it, neither as heresy nor as an act of courage. “It’s more fun. To be honest, I’m telling you that it takes more skills to be versatile. As a singer, I personally don’t want to be seen as a rock singer. Can I do many different things I want do many different things. And it is the same for all of us. It’s a way of showing people that it’s okay to play a Britney song and a Doors song (sic) at the same show. Its music. If you like it, you should be able to play it and enjoy it,” explains the frontman.

Like any band that has wanted to do something close to rock in the last thirty years, Måneskin suffered the onslaught of the fearsome serial plagiarism detector, the one that lives crying because the groups of today are not like those of before while they spend their lives gutting anyone who wears a guitar to find similar ones and lower the price. Not as much as Greta Van Fleet (although yes, it is undeniable that the thing about the Americans with Led Zeppelin at times borders on tribute), but they also fell for neo-70s. The bassist puts the ball under her sole: “All forms of art repeat themselves after some time,” she says. If you look at fashion, for example, some brands do what others did forty years ago. There are paintings that resemble others from long ago. Things mix and merge and all of that is interesting. That’s what art is for: to evolve. Of course if someone did something similar before you can take it and reinterpret it from your place, but that’s not copying, it’s doing your thing.

What has been said: it is not known how far they can go, but they are at a time when they shoot from the middle of the court with their eyes covered and they hole out. And yet they are seen focused, neither cancheros nor solemn. They don’t look for it, they don’t propose it, they don’t declaim their theoretical framework on top of a little box, but they seem to retake the values ​​of the first rock and roll: go out, have fun, be pretty, get involved in the pleasures of the flesh, without beating your chest, without flashing revolution, without finding glamor in getting hurt. They are, in a way, the budget version of that quartet that played covers to the cap on the Via del Corso in Rome when they were fifteen years old, a métier that left them with a couple of lessons they won’t forget.

David: People are not going to go crazy: you have to drive them crazy.

raggi: And if there is a problem, you have to move forward.

From Angelis: The show has to go on.

David: Yes. No one will wait for you.