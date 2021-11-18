many surprises with cards inspired by Riot’s Arcane

Hasbro and its division of Wizards of the Coast participate in the celebrations for the launch of the animated series Arcane of Riot by announcing an initiative that will please all fans of collectible card games: in fact, two special drops of Magic The Gathering Secret Lair.

The new limited-time drops, made by drawing on the atmospheres and the protagonists of Arcane League of Legends, will be available from 29 November to 23 December as part of a foil and non-foil set of Magic The Gathering cards, which will be unveiled in a few weeks at the conclusion of the animated series of Riot Games.

More information on the two sets will be shared on the official Secret Lair website. If you are interested, we inform you that Magic The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane And Secret Lair x Arcane Lands will be bookable starting from November 29, priced at $ 29.99 for the non-foil version and $ 39.99 for the foil version.

In sealing the partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the executive of Riot Games Brandon Miao explain how “In RiotX Arcane, we have repeatedly searched for ways to take Arcane fans beyond the digital screen by giving them something they can hold in their hands. As big Magic fans and considering how much we admire the enduring and deep relationship that Wizards of the Coast has close with their fans, this was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair “.