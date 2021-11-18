Tech

many surprises with cards inspired by Riot’s Arcane

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Hasbro and its division of Wizards of the Coast participate in the celebrations for the launch of the animated series Arcane of Riot by announcing an initiative that will please all fans of collectible card games: in fact, two special drops of Magic The Gathering Secret Lair.

The new limited-time drops, made by drawing on the atmospheres and the protagonists of Arcane League of Legends, will be available from 29 November to 23 December as part of a foil and non-foil set of Magic The Gathering cards, which will be unveiled in a few weeks at the conclusion of the animated series of Riot Games.

More information on the two sets will be shared on the official Secret Lair website. If you are interested, we inform you that Magic The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane And Secret Lair x Arcane Lands will be bookable starting from November 29, priced at $ 29.99 for the non-foil version and $ 39.99 for the foil version.

In sealing the partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the executive of Riot Games Brandon Miao explain how “In RiotX Arcane, we have repeatedly searched for ways to take Arcane fans beyond the digital screen by giving them something they can hold in their hands. As big Magic fans and considering how much we admire the enduring and deep relationship that Wizards of the Coast has close with their fans, this was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

PlayStation Now for half price: last hours for 50% on the 12-month subscription! – Everyeye Video Games

3 weeks ago

Samsung updates all these smartphones with the latest patches

2 weeks ago

Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age Inquisition for free on Twitch Prime!

2 weeks ago

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro: great price for Black Friday

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button