Marathón signs goalkeeper César Samudio, the least beaten goalkeeper in Panamanian soccer!
2023-01-06
The marathon completed his eighth Friday signing for the Clausura 2023 of the National Leaguebeing his third foreign contract.
The Green Monster signed the Panamanian goalkeeper Cesar Jair Samudio Murilloa 28-year-old goalkeeper who has just been crowned champion of the First Division of his country with Club Atlético Independiente (CAI).
TEN He learned that Samudio arrives at the Sampedrana cave on a one-year loan condition and will arrive in Honduras at noon this Saturday to join the preseason work starting Monday.
“Viking abroad! We make official the loan of our captain and goalkeeper César Samudio to the Marathon”, the CAI announced on its social networks.
Cease He has been selected as an absolute Panamanian and comes with a great poster, because in addition to lifting the last title, he did so being the least beaten goalkeeper in the contest.
Samudio is the stubborn South American recruit of the team he leads Solomon Nazarwho previously had Argentine goalkeeper Carlos Franco in his ranks, but the latter, a week after his signing, had to leave the institution due to a family problem.
“Marathón de Honduras takes TREMENDOUS GOALKEEPER with the Panamanian César Samudio. I bet whatever it is that it will succeed, ”wrote the channel journalist Álvaro Martínez.