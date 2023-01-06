Marathón signs goalkeeper César Samudio, the least beaten goalkeeper in Panamanian soccer!

2023-01-06

The marathon completed his eighth Friday signing for the Clausura 2023 of the National Leaguebeing his third foreign contract.

The Green Monster signed the Panamanian goalkeeper Cesar Jair Samudio Murilloa 28-year-old goalkeeper who has just been crowned champion of the First Division of his country with Club Atlético Independiente (CAI).

TEN He learned that Samudio arrives at the Sampedrana cave on a one-year loan condition and will arrive in Honduras at noon this Saturday to join the preseason work starting Monday.

“Viking abroad! We make official the loan of our captain and goalkeeper César Samudio to the Marathon”, the CAI announced on its social networks.