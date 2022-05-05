Marc Anthony did not go out to sing in Panama

The singer Marc Anthony had to appear last night at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in Panama City, however, he never went on stage. The artist’s relationist, Blanca Lasalle, reported this morning that he suffered “an accident on some stairs when he was preparing for his departure to said concert.”

Eco TV Panama had reported that, according to information given on the loudspeakers of the stadium, he had suffered an “accident” in the dressing room and due to medical recommendation he cannot offer the concert that was canceled for the second time.

“The event caused complications in his back, which prevented his live performance. Right now he is being transferred to the city of Miami to be treated by his specialists, ”Lasalle continued in his written communication.

“We thank all the medical personnel from Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the supporters who were present for the long-awaited meeting. The new concert date will be announced later,” he concluded.

The publications on social networks show that the public was already gathered at the stadium waiting for the entrance of the singer, who is currently presenting the tour “Pa’ ahi voy”.

#MarcAnthony He suffers an accident in his dressing room and did not go out to sing.. #concerts pic.twitter.com/z1KtmIBJ1A — Joker507pty (@Joker507pty1) May 5, 2022

The salsero had arrived in Panama in the company of his girlfriend, beauty queen Nadia Ferreira.

In the most recent publication of the singer on Instagram, he appears very motivated dancing in a vehicle together with his girlfriend and another unidentified woman to the rhythm of Juan Luis Guerra.