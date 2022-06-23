Entertainment

Marc Anthony invites Sergio Ramos to the stage during a concert in Spain

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

From June 17 Marc Anthony is in Spain and promotes his tour Pa’lla voy Tour.

Of the 11 concerts scheduled in that country, Marc Anthony has already given three of them in Barcelona, ​​Santiago de Compostela and Madrid, respectively.

On Tuesday the 21st, Marc sang for his fans at the IFEMA Fairgrounds, Madrid, and surprised his fans by having a special guest.

During the evening, the salsero performed his hits in front of his fans. However, the presence of soccer player Sergio Ramos became popular on social networks, who attended accompanied by his wife, Pilar Rubio.

Marc showed that he has a friendship with Sergio Ramos and invited him to the stage.

Read more: From the courts to the stage: Johnny Depp announces tour with his band Hollywood Vampires (the concerts and his time in Europe)

“I want to share this moment with a brother who represents us all. An honor: Sergio, Sergio…”, said the salsero during the interpretation of Live my life.

Ramos went on stage, approached Marc and they merged into a hug. In addition, the Spanish soccer player greeted the attendees and returned to his place.

Also read: Shakira: the moving images that reveal the sadness of the singer after her separation from Gerard Piqué

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lily Collins shocks the Internet with a princess look in a brocade dress | Lifestyle

49 seconds ago

Kim Kardashian Talks Her New Style: “Future Alien Barbie”

5 mins ago

Brad Pitt: “Depressed all my life, after divorce from Angelina Jolie I put my life back in order”

6 mins ago

Karol G in Anuel AA’s Lamborghini shakes the nets

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button