Marc Anthony invites Sergio Ramos to the stage during a concert in Spain

Of the 11 concerts scheduled in that country, Marc Anthony has already given three of them in Barcelona, ​​Santiago de Compostela and Madrid, respectively.

From June 17 Marc Anthony is in Spain and promotes his tour Pa’lla voy Tour.

On Tuesday the 21st, Marc sang for his fans at the IFEMA Fairgrounds, Madrid, and surprised his fans by having a special guest.

During the evening, the salsero performed his hits in front of his fans. However, the presence of soccer player Sergio Ramos became popular on social networks, who attended accompanied by his wife, Pilar Rubio.

Marc showed that he has a friendship with Sergio Ramos and invited him to the stage.

Read more: From the courts to the stage: Johnny Depp announces tour with his band Hollywood Vampires (the concerts and his time in Europe)

“I want to share this moment with a brother who represents us all. An honor: Sergio, Sergio…”, said the salsero during the interpretation of Live my life.

Ramos went on stage, approached Marc and they merged into a hug. In addition, the Spanish soccer player greeted the attendees and returned to his place.

🎶 Feel, dance and enjoy that life is one 🎶 Live La Vida and tonight we live it with Marc Anthony and Sergio Ramos 🥰😻 @MarcAnthony @Sergio Ramos #PallaVoy pic.twitter.com/AnMsBeNB9u — Carol• (@CarolStephaniaN) June 22, 2022

Also read: Shakira: the moving images that reveal the sadness of the singer after her separation from Gerard Piqué