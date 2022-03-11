Marco Antonio Solis: these are the businesses he has outside of music to increase his FORTUNE

The singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the artists who has managed to win over the international public over the years. He is currently one of the most listened to and followed musicians on social networks where he accumulates more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: Terra archive

Yes OK Marco Antonio Solis has closed several presentations for this year, Buki decided to expand his business and opened one outside the musical field. He himself taught in his Instagram stories the launch of a tequila brand that bears his image and that he proudly promotes.

This tequila is called ‘Tesoro Azul’ and the idea of Mark Antony is to reach every corner of the world with this product. El Buki is not the first artist to venture into the world of drinks, without going any further, the actress Kate del Castillo also has her line of alcohol called ‘tequila de honor del Castillo’ that she registered in 2014.

Marco Antonio Solis and his line of tequila. Source: instagram @marcoantoniosolis_oficial

Marco Antonio Solis also has a luxurious hotel called ‘Mansion Solis’ in the town of Morelia in Mexico. This family business has been running for several years and it is his wife Christy Solis who is in charge of supervising it every time Buki is on tour through various countries.

Solis Mansion. Source: instagram @mansionsolis

In short, there are already three businesses that the Marco Antonio Solis to increase the family coffers. Although the one that continues to give him the most profit is music, although many tourists go to the hotel, it has important fixed costs and his brand of tequila has just started, so it will be necessary to wait a while to know how it works.