Marco Antonio Solis: these are the businesses he has outside of music to increase his FORTUNE

The singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the artists who has managed to win over the international public over the years. He is currently one of the most listened to and followed musicians on social networks where he accumulates more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: Terra archive

Yes OK Marco Antonio Solis has closed several presentations for this year, Buki decided to expand his business and opened one outside the musical field. He himself taught in his Instagram stories the launch of a tequila brand that bears his image and that he proudly promotes.

