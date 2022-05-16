Margot Robbie confirmed as lead in Pirates of the Caribbean

Margot Robbie, new protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Recently, the name of the actress Margot Robbie has become viral on the internet, as the sixth film of Pirates of the CaribbeanHowever, it is unknown if the actor Johnny Depp will also be a part.

Everything seems to indicate that Walt Disney Studios He still has plans for one of his highest-grossing live-action sagas.

There is no doubt that Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney’s most beloved franchises, largely because of Johnny Depp like Jack Sparrow, a character who won the hearts of all fans.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp’s friend assures that Amber is a “sociopath”

And although the actor has been left out of the adventure, new information maintains that Disney is still working on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with Margot Robbie as the protagonist.

It is worth mentioning that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face a story that exceeds fiction, with the trial that has sparked a series of speculations due to the revelations that have occurred in each of the trials.

The testimonies resume this week, in Fairfax, Virginia, to follow the historic media trial that for the first time presents two celebrities in a legal fight before justice.

On the other hand, something that has to do with Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp, is that producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there are two scripts in development for Pirates of the Caribbean movies, in which one would star the beautiful actress.

However, the great doubt of Internet users was whether there will be a closure of the saga without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Notably, Robbie is widely known for her work on such films as The Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and The Suicide Squad.

Although Johnny doesn’t keep things easy professionally, his fans continue to support him on social media, even encouraging Change.org petitions calling for his return to Pirates of the Caribbean, a franchise in which he holds pride of place.

In addition, a few days ago, Bruckheimer also declared for The Times that things are not yet final in the case of Johnny Depp.

And I point out that although at the moment he will not return to the saga, his future is not decided, so fans can have a slight hope that the actor will put on the suit again.