Margot Robbie says she felt ashamed filming ‘Barbie’

When we knew that ‘Barbie‘ would have a movie in ‘flesh and bone’ and that this would be starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling we stay ironed. As a note, remind you that it will be directed by Greta Gerwig (known for being at the head of the latest adaptation of “Little Women”), so the collective perception is that it will break with the gender roles that are historically associated with the Barbie doll. The ‘movie’ will not hit theaters until July 21, 2023 (yes, there is still), but we already know a lot of data, both about the movie and other ‘random’ (such as the money Margot Robbie has earned for participating) .

And it is that the ‘hype’ is such that it has even been unexpected for the protagonists themselves. This is how Margot told it in an interview on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. Apparently, the actress did not imagine such an expectation and, recording a specific scene, the one in which she and Ryan dress up as skaters to roll on the beach, she experienced the greatest embarrassment of her life. The reason? The amount of people around and how ridiculous she felt with the ‘look’ she was wearing.

The scene in question. MEGA/Getty Images

The Internet does not understand what is embarrassing about being the best-paid actress in Hollywood today and that a bodysuit looks so spectacular on you, but we understand that each person is a universe and that, well, if the girl is ‘ashamed’ of being that guise, we will have to be empathic. In any case, the ‘fashionista’ trend that ‘looks’ like hers have awakened has reached the world of beauty, and these 5 types of ‘Barbie’ pink nails, for example, are on trend this season. So, self-confidence up, Margot! (We wrote this here as if she was going to read it, you know?).

In Margot’s eyes you can see how insecure she felt before going out to record. How cute. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

‘Psss’: Among the ‘cast’ of the feature film, there will also be Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. What stars, they sure give us an epic story.

Looking forward to July 2023? Oh how did that sound…