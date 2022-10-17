Margot Robbie: this is how the Mexican Chivo Lubezki helped her build her film character “Amsterdam”

margot robbie said that one of his dreams was to work with Emmanuel Chivo Lubezkithe Mexican cinematographer who has won three Oscar awardswho was in charge of photography in “Amsterdam”, a film in which Robbie shares credits with Christian Bale, Anya Taylo-Joy, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Chris Rock and which is currently in theaters.

“One of my dreams was to be able to see Chivo work, seriously, it would have been enough to see him just work, but working with him is like having a dance between the two of them while he is operating the camera“, explained the Australian actress in an interview with the Mexican newspaper Excelsior.

“Working with Chivo is one of the best experiences I have had and I had already heard incredible things about him and it is true that he is fearless and the most humble. I just loved working with him and scored a big point in my career by being with him.”

Scene from “Amsterdam”. Photo: courtesy Disney.

“Amsterdam” is set in the 1930s, in the United Stateswhen three friends, who met in Amsterdam during the First World War, witness a murder they are suspected of, but discover a scandal.

As filming on the David O. Russell-directed film halted due to the pandemic, Robbie got help from Lubezki to prepare for her character as Valerie Voze, a wealthy artist who began making her art while treating wounded in war.

Margot Robbie told in the aforementioned interview: “(Lubezki) gave me some cameras whose lenses were made of plastic, we burned the edges of the lenses with a match and took pictures with them. We made pieces of art, we created incredible things and we didn’t even have to what to do, because it wasn’t necessary for the movie and we did it as part of preparing for my character.

He acknowledged: “Chivo was part of my creative process and I had never had a relationship like this with any director of photography and it was really wonderful”.

Margot Robbie is about to release several projects in which she has participated. They highlight “Babylon”, by Damien Chazelle, and “Barbie”, by Greta Gerwig, films that will be released in 2023.

Watch the trailer for “Amsterdam”: