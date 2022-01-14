Margrethe, the “scholarly” queen, today crosses the milestone of 50 years of reign- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Extraordinary session of Parliament in Copenhagen for the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, but the popular festival postponed to September It is the other Royal Jubilee 2022. In London Elizabeth will cut the mark of 70 years on the throne

The pandemic has canceled, indeed postponed to the end of the summer, all the solemn celebrations. But today Queen Margrethe of Denmark symbolically marked the 50th date of her arrival on the throne with an extraordinary session of Parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. Greeted by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Speaker of Parliament Henrik Dam Kristensen. She is surrounded by the heir to the throne Frederick with his wife Mary, and by his younger son Joachim with his second French wife, Marie. To celebrate the historic milestone there is also a moment of meditation at Roskilde Cathedral, where she arrived by train. Until the last – hostage of the pandemic – perhaps even the symbolic gesture such as the laying of a crown in memory of the parents, King Frederick IX and Queen Ingrid.

The pandemic that also infected Princess Mary on Christmas Eve, the popular consort of heir to the throne Frederick (born a commoner in Australia and became Royal Highness at the Danish court), forced the queen to change plans. So there is no big popular festival and not even on December 31st the traditional New Year’s banquet that in Copenhagen gathers the government, the Speaker of the Parliament as well as the royal family and personalities. No view from the balcony of the royal palace, no banquet at Christiansborg Palace. And no gala. In short, no celebration for the expected 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, on January 14, 2022. All postponed for months, to next September.

Margrethe’s is the other Royal Jubilee of 2022. Not that of Elizabeth II, British sovereign since 1952 and ready to celebrate 70 years on the throne in London in June 2022. But of Queen Margrethe, sovereign of Denmark since 1972 (but also of the Faroe Islands and Greenland): half a century at the helm of the country ready to celebrate it with solemnity. But that now has to postpone everything, while Denmark faces a serious pandemic situation.

Fifty years ago today, from a balcony of the royal palace in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Jens Otto Krag appears to proclaim the 31-year-old Margrethe the new queen of Denmark, after the death of her father Frederick IX. And for half a century the Danes have looked with confidence to their queen who, if fate had not wanted her on a throne, perhaps she would have become an economist, a university researcher, an artist? Who knows. Basically he studied oltrech in Danish universities, Cambridge, the Sorbonne and the London School of Economics. He has designed costumes for plays, translated books, especially French classics. Illustrated is the 1977 Danish edition of the world bestseller The Lord of the Rings, by Tolkien and much more.

Born in 1940 at the Amalienborg palace – when the country had not yet overcome the shock of the German occupation started just the previous week – the future queen had been welcomed like a ray of sunshine in the darkness of World War II. Also baptized with an Icelandic name, Porhildur, as at the time King Christian X of Denmark, her grandfather, was also ruler of Iceland (then independent from 1945).

In fact, the throne at the moment of her birth was not supposed to belong to her. Bens to his brother younger than her father, and it was only in 1953 (with the change in the law of succession, following a long review process that began in 1947, when it became clear that Queen Ingrid could no longer have sons) that Margrethe became heir to the throne. Intelligent, studious, thoughtful, in terms of cultural preparation, Margrethe really has no equal among European royalty. He speaks several languages, from French to Swedish, English and German, and has studied history, archeology, political science and economics.

And it was precisely while he was studying among the benches of the LSE, a desired historical institution from the Fabian Society, which the future queen of Denmark met, in the nights of the Swinging London, the love of a lifetime: the French diplomat Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat (passed away in 2018). It was love at first sight, and the wedding was celebrated in the naval chapel in Copenhagen on June 10, 1967. Then in 2002, when her husband didn’t appreciate being overshadowed.

The only vice of the studious queen, much loved and respected, for years, is smoking. His Majesty, who has now beaten even the longevity of William II (lived up to 73 years) and became in effect the longest-lived monarch ever to sit on the throne of Denmark, was a heavy smoker for years. Weakness then abandoned in order not to set a bad example, after his visit to some convalescents in the hospital with a cigarette in his hand caused a sensation.