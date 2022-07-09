Entertainment

María Pombo, the most spectacular guest in a Greek red dress that will inspire godmothers over 50

Maria Pombo has done it againhas become the guest who has attracted the most looks at the wedding of his friends Teresa Andrés and Ignacio Ayllón in Valencia. The influencer usually goes for plain colors to go to a wedding and this time she has gone on a winning horse with a red design that never goes out of style. María Pombo has become a perfect evening guest with a great red Greek-inspired dress and full of elegant details.

Always elegant, red is one of the most feminine colors and that favors both blondes and brunettes and one of the most demanded choices to go to a wedding. In the case of María Pombo, she has wasted elegance as she has opted for a straight silhouette and with a kind of superimposed layer that envelops the figure and confers that red carpet Hellenic touch. The dress, a beautiful creation by Jorge Acuña, has a bardot neckline, leaving the shoulders in the air, which stylizes the silhouette. and with original gauze strips.

Maria Pombo and her husband
To enhance this detail of the beautiful neckline of her dress, María Pombo has collected her hair in a polished low ponytail that enhances that sophisticated and elegant style. and that reveals her very striking silver earrings. It’s completed with red sandals to create a sweeping red total and matching manicure. No margin for error and such an ideal guest look for your best friend’s wedding or to go as godmother!

Mary Pombo
This type of baggy, chiffon and loose dresses flatter all bodies and they are a safe bet to go to a wedding since they have so much fall that the figure looks more slender and also they do not squeeze anything or mark anything with which the comfort is extreme.

Mary Pombo
The cape plays with the volumes of the dress and, in addition to being original, makes the garment more flattering despite being very fluid.. The perfect guest? The perfect guest! María Pombo’s dress is perfect to wear at 20 or 40, and, furthermore, pure inspiration for godmothers over 50 years of age.

She is not the only guest who achieved this effect. Her friend María Fernández Rubíes also opted for red with a straight dress with a flowing neckline, a bow at the back and beautiful transparent chiffon sleeves in the same red color.

Maria Fernandez Rubies
