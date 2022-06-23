Mariah Carey’s ex, Nick Cannon, has two women pregnant with him at the same time

The famous Nicholas Scott Cannon, commonly known as Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey’s ex and with whom she had her twins, is not only notable for how versatile he is in the entertainment industry acting, rapping, producing and directing. It is also calling attention to the level of fertility it has. Currently, two of his “women” are pregnant at the same time and these children of the artist will be born a few months apart.​

The apparent fertility of Nick Cannonex of the famous singer Mariah Carey, caused all kinds of jokes when it came to light in 2021 that he had become the father of four new offspring in the space of a year. Today the presenter and rapper has six children with three different women and is waiting for two more; Unfortunately, her seventh baby – fruit of her relationship with alyssa scott– He passed away in June of last year due to brain cancer at the age of five months and days after his father welcomed the twins Zion and Zillion he has with Abby Rose. Namely, will have two children with two women who are pregnant at the same time.

How fast the family has grown Nick Cannon and the way in which relations with the mothers of their children It has generated all kinds of speculation. Nowadays, Both Abby De La Rosa and a model named Bre Tiesi are pregnant with the artist and are expected to give birth just a few months apart.but the first wanted to make it clear that they are not part of a “cult or a sect”, as rumors claim.

In your specific case, Bre Tiesi you feel that all your needs are met and you are not worried about what you can do Nick Cannon when they are not together: “Everything is based on respect, on honesty”, he assured on the podcast ‘The Know For Sure’. In fact, the model affirms that, although she loves him, she would be very happy for the father of her future child if one day she finds love and marries, from which it follows that she does not contemplate a common future in which they are together exclusive way.

Nevertheless, Bre Tiesi acknowledges that your situation may be complicated. The announcement that she was expecting her first baby with Nick Cannon It came shortly after the death of his only child with Alyssa, and she was showered with criticism for throwing a baby shower a few weeks later. “How can I respect that person without giving up everything I also want for myself?” Bre points out. “What if I don’t have another child, then I’m left without a gender reveal party or a baby shower, I don’t celebrate myself or my child? It was a very tough moment.”

In addition to the two babies that will be born very soon and their twins with abbyNick has 11-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, with his former wife Mariah Careyand another son and another daughter with Brittany Bell.

