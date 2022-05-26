Mariana González, “The Mexican Kim Kardashian”, leaves little to the imagination with a fitted dress

A few hours ago, Mariana Gonzalez Padilla known on social media as The Mexican Kim Kardashiana- became a topic of conversation in the world of social networks after sharing two images in which she modeled a fitted dress that fit her perfectly.

After confirming her courtship with Vicente Fernández Jr. – Vicente Fernández’s eldest son – the model and businesswoman established herself as one of the favorites on digital platforms, so practically everything she does steals the spotlight.

In this sense, Internet users remain on the lookout for any publication made by the model on her Instagram profile, since in most of them she poses with elegant outfits that highlight each and every one of her charms.

Kim Kardashian boasts a great body in a dress

Before her millions of followers on Instagram, The Mexican Kim Kardashian shared two photos from the beautiful tourist destination of Xcaret in the Riviera Maya; However, what caught the most attention was her elegant look.

It turns out that Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend showed that she has one of the best figures in the world of entertainment by posing in a fitted dress that has pronounced openings in the abdomen and chest area.

From the front and from the back, Mariana González Padilla made it more than clear that she has a great body and her fans let her know, who applauded how beautiful she looks in the fitted dress that is perfect for the hot season.

