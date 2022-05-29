Maribel Guardia walks on the beach with a tiny white bikini shortly before her 63rd birthday

Maribel Guardia She is about to turn 63, but this has not been an impediment to looking more beautiful than ever, because once again she boasted a amazing body while walking on the beach with a tiny swimsuit two-piece that highlighted all her curves.

On May 29, the actress and singer of Costa Rican origin will celebrate another year of life, and to start with her birthday celebrations, she shared a video with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, who once again left them pleasantly surprised.

And it is that, taking advantage of the fact that he is in Acapulco, Guerrero, because this weekend he will be presented with the play “El Tenorio Cómica”, he decided to take a trip to the sea and with a recording of a few seconds the former queen beauty from San José, Costa Rica, was seen while taking a walk on the beach and among the waves of the sea, she exposed her shapely legs, steel abdomen and mini waist, all while wearing a sexy white bikini.

“Acapulco of my loves, although I come to work I always enjoy your beauty“Wrote the television star at the bottom of the recording that caused nearly 100 thousand heart-shaped reactions, as well as a shower of compliments and congratulations for maintaining an impact silhouette.

“This lady has a pact with beauty“, “What an incredible woman”, “Age is just a number“, “Perfect”, “You are beautiful“”, “Divine”, “You are beautiful cake”, “My God, how can you be more beautiful every day?”, “Beautiful”, “Spectacular”, “You look beautiful Maribel”, “pure sensuality“, wrote his loyal fans”, wrote some followers.

Maribel Guardia continues to confirm why she is an inspiration for the new generations that follow her through social networks, and will soon return to television thanks to the telenovela ‘Corona de Esperanza’ produced by TelevisaUnivision and starring Victoria Ruffo.

But before the big premiere, he continues to publish spectacular images with which he shows that age is just a number and that he has one of the best bodies in the show. To sample the following postcards.

