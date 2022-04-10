Maribel Guardia wears her tight yellow outfit, splendid | INSTAGRAM

One of the ways the costa rican modelMaribel Guardia, manages to thank all the love and affection that they have given her for so long by keeping her social networks active, sharing photos and beautiful messages for her followers.

On this occasion we will address a publication in which he told us: “Rise and shine, because God is with you”, a beautiful message that shows us what a good person he is and also the great faith he has, complementing the beautiful photograph he wanted to share with us.

The piece of entertainment he shared yesterday and in it he appears showing off in a nice attire colour yellow full-figured, perfectly adjusted to her figure, as well as a sun hat and sneakers that combined perfectly with said outfit.

It looks so spectacular that her fans could not help but comment and write creative words, compliments, yellow hearts, faces in love and of course declare the great love they have for her.

More than 25,000 people gave him their likes and managed to enjoy this nice detail on his part, in addition to the fact that it is one of those collaborations what does he do with the online storesseeking to reach more and more customers, an excellent way to promote those products.

Maribel Guardia shares the tight yellow outfit that made her look splendid.



Since the world situation began, Maribel Guardia has partnered with these online stores to be able to work as their influencer, a technique that has allowed her to continue generating income from the comfort of her home.

Practically every day he uploads something new, taking advantage of the different corners of his house and demonstrating the great experience he has and the professionalism he handles in each of his publications, as well as in all the work he does, since he also participates in the work of theater the “Comic Tenorio”.

But that’s not all, he is also acting in a comedy series with his actor friend, Ariel Miramontes, in “Albertano contra los mostros”, a proposal that is coming to our screens on Sundays and that we recommend you not to miss so you can enjoy Maribel’s presence.