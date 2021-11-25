Mario’s producer suggests that Chris Pratt doesn’t use an Italian accent

Mario co-producer Chris Meledandri noted that it happened Chris Pratt plays Mario He doesn’t use the usual accent and that his chosen voice is “exceptional”.

in conversation with TooFab Meledandri was asked about his great casting choice and he replied: “All I can say is that the voice that suits us in Mario is exceptional. Yes, I can’t wait for people to hear it ”.

It would not be the tone we initially expected from Mario: “We are discussing it [accent] in the film, so there is definitely a reference to it, but it’s not the biggest part that is reflected in the film ”.

Meledandri herself says of the casting of Pratt, who plays a character of Italian origin: “As an Italian American, I understand, I understand the reactions. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is of Italian descent. So, this is where our reference is .. “

Pratt was cast alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Farrier as Foreman Spike. The film also stars Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario.

The animated film was created by Despicable Me’s Illumination studio and will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022. The project was originally announced in 2018, with Illumination CEO Chris Meledandre and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto serving as producers.